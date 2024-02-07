Aston “Family Man” Barrett dies aged 77

We’ve lost a critical part of the Jamaican reggae scene

Aston “Family Man” Barrett, the legendary reggae bass player, has died at the age of 77.

He died on February 3, in hospital in Florida, after a long medical battle.

Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Barrett was a key figure in the country’s reggae scene. He played in Lee “Scratch” Perry‘s backing band, the Upsetters, before joining Bob Marley and the Wailers, where as bandleader and musical director he played on a string of hits including “Could You Be Loved”, “Get Up Stand Up”, “Jamming”, “No Woman, No Cry” and “I Shot The Sheriff”.

He also appeared on albums by fellow Waiters Peter Tosh (Legalize It) and Bunny Wailer (Blackheart Man) as well as Burning Spear (Marcus Garvey) and Augustus Pablo (East Of The River Nile).

Barrett and mentored younger musicians including bassist Robbie Shakespeare.