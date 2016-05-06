Ask Jimmy Webb!

We're after your questions for the legendary singer-songwriter

Ahead of his September UK tour, Jimmy Webb will be answering your questions as part of our regular An Audience With… feature.

So is there anything you’d like us to ask the legendary singer-songwriter?

How did he come to meet Glen Campbell?

What is his favourite version of one of his songs?

What does he remember about working with Richard Harris on “MacArthur Park”?

Send up your questions by noon, Thursday, May 12 to uncutaudiencewith@timeinc.com.

The best questions, and Jimmy’s answers, will be published in a future edition of Uncut magazine.

For tour dates and further information please go to Jimmy’s website by clicking here.

