Arooj Aftab announces new album, Night Reign

Arooj Aftab has announced that her new album Night Reign, the follow-up to 2021’s Grammy-winning Vulture Prince, will be released by Verve on May 31.
Watch a video for the lead single “Raat Ki Rani” below:
Night Reign features appearances from Cautious Clay, James Francies, Vijay Iyer, Kaki King, Moor Mother and Chocolate Genius, alongside regular collaborators Petros Klampanis and Maeve Gilchrist.
The album will be available on standard black LP, D2C exclusive purple LP and in a limited signed edition available exclusively on Aftab’s webstore, plus an exclusive silver LP available at indie retailers. Pre-order / pre-save here and peruse the tracklisting below:
- Aey Nehin
- Na Gul
- Autumn Leaves (ft. James Francies)
- Bolo Na (ft. Moor Mother, Joel Ross)
- Saaqi (ft. Vijay Iyer)
- Last Night (Reprise) (ft. Cautious Clay, Kaki King, Maeve Gilchrist)
- Raat Ki Rani
- Whiskey
- Zameen (ft. Chocolate Genius, Inc.)
Arooj Aftab plays a number of summer festivals before touring the UK and Europe in October. See the full list of dates below:
June 28, 2024 Antwerp, BE Live is Live Festival
June 26-30, 2024 Glastonbury, UK Glastonbury Festival
July 13, 2024 Rotterdam, NL North Sea Jazz Festival
Aug 9, 2024 Helsinki, FI Flow Festival
Aug 13, 2024 Uppsala, SE Uppsala Konsert & Kongress
Aug 15, 2024 Oslo, NO Oslo Jazz Festival
Aug 17, 2024 Biddinghuizen, NL Lowlands Festival
Aug 19, 2024 Zurich, CH Zürcher Theater Spektakel 2024
Oct 12, 2024 Manchester, UK Aviva Studios
Oct 19, 2024 Berlin, DE Heimathafen
Oct 20, 2024 Hamburg, DE Mojo Club
Oct 21, 2024 Heidelberg, DE Enjoy Jazz Festival
Oct 22, 2024 Cologne, DE Kulturkirche
Oct 23, 2024 Lille, FR Aeronef
Oct 25, 2024 Paris, FR Trianon
Oct 26, 2024 Nantes, FR Le Lieu Unique
Oct 28, 2024 Lisbon, PT Teatro Tivoli BBVA
Oct 29, 2024 Barcelona, ES Sala Apolo
Oct 30, 2024 Madrid, ES Festival de Jazz de Madrid
Nov 1, 2024 Bristol, UK Beacon Theatre
Nov 2, 2024 Glasgow, UK QMU
Nov 3, 2024 Leeds, UK Project House
Nov 7, 2024 London, UK Pitchfork Festival @ Roundhouse
Nov 8, 2024 Den Bosch, NL November Music Festival
Nov 12, 2024 Copenhagen, DK Vega