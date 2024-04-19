Arooj Aftab announces new album, Night Reign

Arooj Aftab has announced that her new album Night Reign, the follow-up to 2021’s Grammy-winning Vulture Prince, will be released by Verve on May 31.

Watch a video for the lead single “Raat Ki Rani” below:

Night Reign features appearances from Cautious Clay, James Francies, Vijay Iyer, Kaki King, Moor Mother and Chocolate Genius, alongside regular collaborators Petros Klampanis and Maeve Gilchrist.

The album will be available on standard black LP, D2C exclusive purple LP and in a limited signed edition available exclusively on Aftab’s webstore, plus an exclusive silver LP available at indie retailers. Pre-order / pre-save here and peruse the tracklisting below:

Aey Nehin Na Gul Autumn Leaves (ft. James Francies) Bolo Na (ft. Moor Mother, Joel Ross) Saaqi (ft. Vijay Iyer) Last Night (Reprise) (ft. Cautious Clay, Kaki King, Maeve Gilchrist) Raat Ki Rani Whiskey Zameen (ft. Chocolate Genius, Inc.)

Arooj Aftab plays a number of summer festivals before touring the UK and Europe in October. See the full list of dates below:

June 28, 2024 Antwerp, BE Live is Live Festival

June 26-30, 2024 Glastonbury, UK Glastonbury Festival

July 13, 2024 Rotterdam, NL North Sea Jazz Festival

Aug 9, 2024 Helsinki, FI Flow Festival

Aug 13, 2024 Uppsala, SE Uppsala Konsert & Kongress

Aug 15, 2024 Oslo, NO Oslo Jazz Festival

Aug 17, 2024 Biddinghuizen, NL Lowlands Festival

Aug 19, 2024 Zurich, CH Zürcher Theater Spektakel 2024

Oct 12, 2024 Manchester, UK Aviva Studios

Oct 19, 2024 Berlin, DE Heimathafen

Oct 20, 2024 Hamburg, DE Mojo Club

Oct 21, 2024 Heidelberg, DE Enjoy Jazz Festival

Oct 22, 2024 Cologne, DE Kulturkirche

Oct 23, 2024 Lille, FR Aeronef

Oct 25, 2024 Paris, FR Trianon

Oct 26, 2024 Nantes, FR Le Lieu Unique

Oct 28, 2024 Lisbon, PT Teatro Tivoli BBVA

Oct 29, 2024 Barcelona, ES Sala Apolo

Oct 30, 2024 Madrid, ES Festival de Jazz de Madrid

Nov 1, 2024 Bristol, UK Beacon Theatre

Nov 2, 2024 Glasgow, UK QMU

Nov 3, 2024 Leeds, UK Project House

Nov 7, 2024 London, UK Pitchfork Festival @ Roundhouse

Nov 8, 2024 Den Bosch, NL November Music Festival

Nov 12, 2024 Copenhagen, DK Vega