Animal Collective unveil new audiovisual album, Tangerine Reef

Collaboration with art-science duo Coral Morphologic to be released on August 17

Animal Collective have announced details of a new audiovisual album, Tangerine Reef, created in collaboration with art-science duo Coral Morphologic, who specialise in underwater videography.

Tangerine Reef will be released on August 17 on traditional CD and 2xLP formats, but also as a film available on the band’s website.

According to the press release, “Tangerine Reef is a visual tone poem consisting of time-lapse and slow pans across surreal aquascapes of naturally fluorescent coral and cameos by alien-like reef creatures”.

Watch a trailer for Tangerine Reef below, and also check out the artwork and tracklisting:



1. Hair Cutter

2. Buffalo Tomato

3. Inspector Gadget

4. Buxom

5. Coral Understanding

6. Airpipe (To A New Transition)

7. Jake And Me

8. Coral By Numbers

9. Hip Sponge

10. Coral Realization

11. Lundsten Coral

12. Palythoa

13. Best Of Times (Worst Of All)

Apple Music subscribers can watch a video for the track “Hair Cutter” here. Pre-order Tangerine Reef, including a limited edition green vinyl version, here.

