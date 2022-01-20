Subscribe
Animal Collective share new single and announce UK and European tour

Listen to "Strung With Everything" now

By Will Lavin
Animal Collective
Animal Collective. Image: Hisham Bharoocha

Animal Collective have announced a UK and European tour alongside the release of a new single – find out more below.

Following a spring US tour, the band – comprising Avey TarePanda BearGeologist and Deakin – will hit the road on this side of the pond beginning November 2 at Dolan’s in Limerick, Ireland.

They will then make stops in Dublin, Bristol, Manchester and Glasgow before heading across to mainland Europe for a run of dates that will wrap up on November 27 in Cologne.

Animal Collective are due to release their 11th studio album, Time Skiffs, on February 4 via Domino; it’s their first since 2016’s Painting With. You can pre-order it here.

On the heels of recent singles “Prester John” and Scott Walker tribute “Walker”, the band have now shared a third track from their upcoming LP, “Strung With Everything”, an experimental, psychedelia-inspired record that clocks in at almost seven minutes.

The track comes alongside a colourful animated video directed by Abby Portner. Discussing her work with the band and the video, she said: “Recently for Animal Collective’s live shows I have been designing and animating all of the video content out of cut paper. I have been editing together symbols and coloured static silhouettes that match the music’s feeling and rhythm. The videos are like pictographs that tell a story organically and simply.

“For the ‘Strung With Everything’ video we wanted to continue with this process to match the style of the band’s live shows in a music video.”

You can watch the video below:

You can see Animal Collective’s UK and Ireland tour dates below – get your tickets here.

NOVEMBER 2022

2 – Limerick, Ireland – Dolans
3 – Dublin, Ireland – National Concert Hall
6 – Bristol, UK – SWX
7 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall
9 – Glasgow, UK – Saint Luke’s

For all other dates, visit the band’s official website.

Animal Collective have shared three EPs since the release of their last album: The Painters and Meeting Of The Waters from 2017, and Bridge To Quiet, which arrived in 2020.

