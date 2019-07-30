Angel Olsen announces new album, All Mirrors

Watch a video for the title track now

Angel Olsen has announced that her new album All Mirrors will be released by Jagjaguwar on October 4.

Explains Olsen, “I chose this one as the title because I liked the theme: the theme of how we are all mirrors to and for each other. Even if that is not all of it, there is always an element of projection in what we’d like to see in people and scenarios and in the way we see ourselves in those scenarios, with those people.”

All Mirrors was originally planned as dual record release, featuring both solo and full band versions of the same songs. She recorded the solo version with Michael Harris in Anacortes, Washington and the fleshed-out version with producer John Congleton, arranger Jherek Bischoff, multi-instrumentalist/arranger/pre-producer Ben Babbitt, and a 14-piece orchestra.

While remaking the album with full production and new collaborators, Olsen realised she “needed to separate these two records and release All Mirrors in its heaviest form… It was impossible for me to deny how powerful and surprising the songs had become. The truth is that I may have never allowed this much sonic change in the first place had I not already made an account of the same songs in their purest form.”

Olsen has also announced a UK tour for early 2020. Peruse the tourdates below and buy tickets here.

23 Jan – Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio

24 Jan – Porto, PT @ Hard Club

25 Jan – Madrid, ES @ Sala BUT

26 Jan – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz

28 Jan – Geneva, CH @ Festival Antigel

29 Jan – Munich, DE @ Kammerspiele

30 Jan – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

31 Jan – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

1 Feb – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

3 Feb – Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern

4 Feb – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

5 Feb – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

6 Feb – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

7 Feb – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

8 Feb – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

10 Feb – Bristol, UK @ SWX

11 Feb – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

13 Feb – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

14 Feb – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

