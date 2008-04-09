Amy Winehouse And Underworld To Headline Bestival

My Bloody Valentine and Hot Chip also to play

Amy Winehouse and Underworld have been announced as the headliners for Bestival on the Isle of Wight.

Winehouse, a 5-time Grammy Award winner, will take to the main stage on Saturday night and Underworld will bring the festival to a close on Sunday.

Friday’s headliner has been revealed as the recently-reformed, My Bloody Valentine.

Festival organiser, Radio 1 DJ Rob da Bank said: “It’s such a nail biting experience unleashing our line up but I can honestly say his year’s line up is my favourite so far.”

Other acts confirmed to play include Hot Chip, an exclusive set by The Sugarhill Gang and The Coral.

The festival runs from September 5 – 7 and adult weekend tickets cost £130, see http://bestival.net for more details.