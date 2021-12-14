AmericanaFest UK is back as an in-person event for 2022: see the lineup here

The lineup has been announced for the 2022 edition of AmericanaFestUK, the UK Americana Week’s showcase music festival. Six London venues will play host to 70 events across the festival, alongside the UK Americana Awards 2022 and a conference hosted by The Americana Music Association UK.
UK Americana Week 2022 will kick off on Monday 24 January, with the conference taking place across 25, 26 and 27 January at the Hackney Picturehouse and the Moth Club. The showcase events will take place on the evenings of 25 and 26 January, starting at 5:30 PM across six venues: Oslo, Moth Club, Paper Dress Vintage, Night Tales, Hackney Social and The Globe.
The UK Americana Awards will take place on the evening of the 27 January at the Hackney Empire. A single ticket can be purchased for all events, alongside individual tickets for the showcase festival and the awards ceremony.
The full line-up of artists playing at the showcase venue so far includes almost 70 artists, with more to be announced. Check out the full lineup below, and find out more at theamauk.org.
The lineup so far:
Amy Yon
Awkward Family Portraits
Dan Bettridge
Dani Larkin
Danny Addison
Del Barber
Demi Marriner
Eddy Smith & The 507
Elles Bailey
Emma Swift
Ferris & Sylvester
Georgia Van Etten
Hello June
Hollie Rogers
Izzie Walsh
Jack & Tim
James Riley
Jarrod Dickenson
Jesper Lindell
Jill Jackson
Katherine Priddy
Lady Nade
Lauren Housley
Liam Jordan
Memorial
Michele Stodart
Miko Marks
Misty River
Mom + The Rebels
Mo Kenney
Noble Jacks
Police Dog Hogan
Robbie Cavanagh
Roswell
Sarah Potenza
Simeon Hammond Dallas
Steady Habits
Steve Dawson
Susto
The Artisinals
The Jellyman’s Daughter
The People Versus
Them Dirty Dimes
Tre Burt
Warren Wentworth
Amy Nelson
Andrew Waite
Dave Sampson
Kaia Kater
Lawrence Maxwell
Megan Nash & the Best of Intentions
Mikhail Laxton
Shane Pendergast
Tara MacLean
Terra Spencer
The Hello Darlins
Whitehorse
Darling West
Louien
Malin Pettersen
The Northern Belle
Signe Marie Rustad
Danny George Wilson
Native Harrow
The Hanging Stars
Treetop Flyers