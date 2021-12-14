AmericanaFest UK is back as an in-person event for 2022: see the lineup here

The lineup has been announced for the 2022 edition of AmericanaFestUK, the UK Americana Week’s showcase music festival. Six London venues will play host to 70 events across the festival, alongside the UK Americana Awards 2022 and a conference hosted by The Americana Music Association UK.

UK Americana Week 2022 will kick off on Monday 24 January, with the conference taking place across 25, 26 and 27 January at the Hackney Picturehouse and the Moth Club. The showcase events will take place on the evenings of 25 and 26 January, starting at 5:30 PM across six venues: Oslo, Moth Club, Paper Dress Vintage, Night Tales, Hackney Social and The Globe.

The UK Americana Awards will take place on the evening of the 27 January at the Hackney Empire. A single ticket can be purchased for all events, alongside individual tickets for the showcase festival and the awards ceremony.

The full line-up of artists playing at the showcase venue so far includes almost 70 artists, with more to be announced. Check out the full lineup below, and find out more at theamauk.org.

The lineup so far:

Amy Yon

Awkward Family Portraits

Dan Bettridge

Dani Larkin

Danny Addison

Del Barber

Demi Marriner

Eddy Smith & The 507

Elles Bailey

Emma Swift

Ferris & Sylvester

Georgia Van Etten

Hello June

Hollie Rogers

Izzie Walsh

Jack & Tim

James Riley

Jarrod Dickenson

Jesper Lindell

Jill Jackson

Katherine Priddy

Lady Nade

Lauren Housley

Liam Jordan

Memorial

Michele Stodart

Miko Marks

Misty River

Mom + The Rebels

Mo Kenney

Noble Jacks

Police Dog Hogan

Robbie Cavanagh

Roswell

Sarah Potenza

Simeon Hammond Dallas

Steady Habits

Steve Dawson

Susto

The Artisinals

The Jellyman’s Daughter

The People Versus

Them Dirty Dimes

Tre Burt

Warren Wentworth

Amy Nelson

Andrew Waite

Dave Sampson

Kaia Kater

Lawrence Maxwell

Megan Nash & the Best of Intentions

Mikhail Laxton

Shane Pendergast

Tara MacLean

Terra Spencer

The Hello Darlins

Whitehorse

Darling West

Louien

Malin Pettersen

The Northern Belle

Signe Marie Rustad

Danny George Wilson

Native Harrow

The Hanging Stars

Treetop Flyers