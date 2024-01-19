Subscribe
Adrianne Lenker announces new album, Bright Future

And here's the first track, "Sadness As A Gift"

By Michael Bonner
Photo: © Germaine Dunes

Adrianne Lenker has revealed details of her new solo album, Bright Future, which is released by 4AD on March 22.

Ahead of this, she has shared the new single “Sadness As A Gift“, which you can hear below:

Bright Future is Lenker’s first album since 2020’s songs & instrumentals, and features co-production from Philip Weinrobe, alongside contributions from Nick Hakim, Mat Davidson and Josefin Runsteen.

The tracklisting is:

Real House
Sadness As A Gift
Fool
No Machine
Free Treasure
Vampire Empire
Evol
Candleflame
9Already Lost
Cell Phone Says
Donut Seam
Ruined

You can pre-order a copy here.

