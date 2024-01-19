Adrianne Lenker announces new album, Bright Future

And here’s the first track, “Sadness As A Gift”

Adrianne Lenker has revealed details of her new solo album, Bright Future, which is released by 4AD on March 22.

Ahead of this, she has shared the new single “Sadness As A Gift“, which you can hear below:

Bright Future is Lenker’s first album since 2020’s songs & instrumentals, and features co-production from Philip Weinrobe, alongside contributions from Nick Hakim, Mat Davidson and Josefin Runsteen.

The tracklisting is:

Real House

Sadness As A Gift

Fool

No Machine

Free Treasure

Vampire Empire

Evol

Candleflame

9Already Lost

Cell Phone Says

Donut Seam

Ruined

You can pre-order a copy here.