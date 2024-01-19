Adrianne Lenker announces new album, Bright Future

And here’s the first track, “Sadness As A Gift”
Adrianne Lenker has revealed details of her new solo album, Bright Future, which is released by 4AD on March 22.
NEIL YOUNG IS ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – HAVE A COPY SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR HOME
Ahead of this, she has shared the new single “Sadness As A Gift“, which you can hear below:
Bright Future is Lenker’s first album since 2020’s songs & instrumentals, and features co-production from Philip Weinrobe, alongside contributions from Nick Hakim, Mat Davidson and Josefin Runsteen.
The tracklisting is:
Real House
Sadness As A Gift
Fool
No Machine
Free Treasure
Vampire Empire
Evol
Candleflame
9Already Lost
Cell Phone Says
Donut Seam
Ruined
You can pre-order a copy here.