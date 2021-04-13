Subscribe
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson announces new autobiography, The Lives of Brian

It's due to be published on October 26 by Penguin

By Michael Bonner
AC/DC

Brian Johnson, frontman of AC/DC, has announced a new autobiography called The Lives Of Brian.

“I’ve had some long nights and some great nights, bad days and a lot of good ones,” Johnson said in a statement. ​“I’ve gone from choirboy to rock’n’roll singer, and now I’ve gone and written a bloody book about it.”

Billed as “one of the most cheering and entertaining stories in rock‘n’roll history”, The Lives Of Brian will cover Johnson’s childhood growing up in Dunston where he went from “choirboy and cub scout to singer” after watching Little Richard perform on TV.

“For over a decade [Johnson] tried to make his mark with a succession of bands. He appeared on Top Of The Pops, toured Australia and yet the big time looked out of reach,” a synopsis explains.

“Then he was invited to London for an audition for one of the world’s biggest rock acts. AC/DC were a band in crisis following the tragic death of their lead singer, Bon Scott, but with Brian on board they would record their masterpiece: Back In Black. It became the biggest-selling rock album of all time. The tour that followed played to packed-out arenas. Quickly embraced by the band’s fans, the new boy had earned his spurs.

“But there was to be a twist in the tale. In 2016, Brian was forced to quit the band after being diagnosed with hearing loss, only to make a triumphant return to the band he loved with the release of 2020’s smash hit album Power Up.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of a life, throughout which Brian’s kept his feet firmly on the ground, never losing touch with his roots.”

The Lives Of Brian is available to pre-order here.

