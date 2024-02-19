17-track Brian Eno compilation to accompany new doc

Gary Hustwit’s experimental “never the same twice” documentary about Brian Eno will get its UK premiere at London’s Barbican on April 20.

The day before that, UMR will released an accompanying soundtrack album, featuring 17 Brian Eno tracks culled from throughout his career, including three previously unreleased recordings. Hear one of those, “Lighthouse #429”, below:

You can pre-order the album on double black vinyl, double pink and blue vinyl or CD here. If you place an order by 4PM GMT on Wednesday (February 21), you will receive exclusive access to the ticket pre-sale for the Eno film premiere at the Barbican on April 20, including a live discussion with Brian Eno, Gary Hustwit and the film’s creative technologist Brendan Dawes.

Watch a trailer for Eno below: