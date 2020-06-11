Watch all of Uncut’s exclusive Paradise Of Bachelors sessions

Over the past month or so, we’ve been hosting a series of lockdown sessions in association with one of our favourite labels, Paradise Of Bachelors.

In case you missed any of them, you can now watch all four of these unique at-home performances below:

James Elkington



Advertisement

Itasca



Jake Xerxes Fussell



Michael Chapman



As always, please support the artists and label by buying the albums – visit the official Paradise Of Bachelors site to order directly or find links for local retailers.