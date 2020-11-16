Subscribe
The 11th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

The Besnard Lakes, Mogwai, Bill Callahan, Julien Baker, Paul Weller and more

Sam Richards

News

Ways to keep reading Uncut during lockdown

Even if you can't leave the house, there's no need to miss an issue
Blogs

Introducing Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie – Part 2 (1977-89)

From the Berlin trilogy to Tin Machine, via Let's Dance
Blogs

Paul McCartney and The Review Of 2020 in the new Uncut

Plus free McCartney scrapbook, Best Of 2020 CD and more!
Blogs

Introducing the Ultimate Music Guide to Talking Heads

Featuring an exclusive foreword by David Byrne
The latest issue of Uncut – in shops now or available to buy online by clicking here – is inevitably more retrospective than most, containing as it does our comprehensive musical review of 2020. But those seeking fresh musical adventures shouldn’t be put off – we still review upwards of 50 new albums and throw the spotlight on up-and-coming talents such as Alex Maas and Black Country, New Road.

You can sample their wares below, along with plenty of other tunes we’ve been enjoying over the past couple of weeks: the imminent return of Mogwai, The Besnard Lakes, Julien Baker and Teenage Fanclub bodes well for the start of 2021; Paul Weller and Thundercat get thoroughly remixed; there’s a rare treat in the form of guest rap from the lesser-spotted Andre 3000; while Bill Callahan, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy and Bill McKay emerge triumphant from a tussle with the fiendish chord changes of Steely Dan’s mighty “Deacon Blues”. Enjoy!

THE BESNARD LAKES
“Raindrops”
(Full Time Hobby)

TEENAGE FANCLUB
“Home”
(PeMa)

BILL CALLAHAN & BONNIE ‘PRINCE’ BILLY
“Deacon Blues”
(Drag City)

JULIEN BAKER
“Faith Healer”
(Matador)

ALEX MAAS
“American Conquest”
(Innovative Leisure)

AARON FRAZER
“Over You”
(Dead Oceans/Easy Eye Sound)

MOGWAI
“Dry Fantasy”
(Rock Action)

BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD
“Science Fair”
(Ninja Tune)

JANE WEAVER
“The Revolution Of Super Visions”
(Fire)

LAEL NEALE
“Every Star Shivers In The Dark”
(Sub Pop)

WOOM
“Walk”
(House Anxiety)

LE VOLUME COURBE
“Mind Contorted”
(Honest Jons)

PAUL WELLER
“More (Skeleton Key remix)”
(Polydor)

TAMIL ROGEON
“Momus”
(Soul Bank Music)

LITTLE BARRIE & MALCOLM CATTO
“Steel Drum”
(Madlib Invazion)

GOODIE MOB ft ANDRE 3000
“No Cigar”
(Organized Noize)

DJANGO DJANGO
“Glowing In The Dark”
(Because Music)

THUNDERCAT
“Fair Chance (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B) [Floating Points Remix]”
(Brainfeeder)

EMILY A. SPRAGUE
“Chasing Light”
(Moog Music)

Uncut - 0
Uncut’s series of specials continues with Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie – Part 2 (1977-89), which presents every record Bowie made during that time,...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 2 (1977-89)

Tom Pinnock - 0
Paul McCartney, Uncut’s Review Of 2020, Neil Young, Elton John, Jarvis Cocker, Phoebe Bridgers, The Damned, Lucinda Williams, AC/DC, The Kinks and Moses Boyd
Magazines

Uncut – January 2021

Uncut - 0
Once in a lifetime… Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the arty, unparalleled Talking Heads. From the nervy minimalism of their debut to the...
Magazines

Talking Heads – The Ultimate Music Guide

Tom Pinnock - 0
Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Songhoy Blues, Paul Weller, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers, Kim Gordon, Metallica, Grandaddy and Todd Rundgren
Magazines

Uncut – December 2020

Uncut - 0
“You may say I’m a dreamer…” Every album reviewed. Unmissable archive interviews rediscovered. A revolutionary solo journey, in full. Presenting the definitive 148-page tribute...
Publications

John Lennon – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

