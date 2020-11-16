The 11th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

The latest issue of Uncut – in shops now or available to buy online by clicking here – is inevitably more retrospective than most, containing as it does our comprehensive musical review of 2020. But those seeking fresh musical adventures shouldn’t be put off – we still review upwards of 50 new albums and throw the spotlight on up-and-coming talents such as Alex Maas and Black Country, New Road.

You can sample their wares below, along with plenty of other tunes we’ve been enjoying over the past couple of weeks: the imminent return of Mogwai, The Besnard Lakes, Julien Baker and Teenage Fanclub bodes well for the start of 2021; Paul Weller and Thundercat get thoroughly remixed; there’s a rare treat in the form of guest rap from the lesser-spotted Andre 3000; while Bill Callahan, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy and Bill McKay emerge triumphant from a tussle with the fiendish chord changes of Steely Dan’s mighty “Deacon Blues”. Enjoy!

THE BESNARD LAKES

“Raindrops”

(Full Time Hobby)



TEENAGE FANCLUB

“Home”

(PeMa)



BILL CALLAHAN & BONNIE ‘PRINCE’ BILLY

“Deacon Blues”

(Drag City)



JULIEN BAKER

“Faith Healer”

(Matador)



ALEX MAAS

“American Conquest”

(Innovative Leisure)



AARON FRAZER

“Over You”

(Dead Oceans/Easy Eye Sound)



MOGWAI

“Dry Fantasy”

(Rock Action)



BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD

“Science Fair”

(Ninja Tune)



JANE WEAVER

“The Revolution Of Super Visions”

(Fire)



LAEL NEALE

“Every Star Shivers In The Dark”

(Sub Pop)



WOOM

“Walk”

(House Anxiety)



LE VOLUME COURBE

“Mind Contorted”

(Honest Jons)



PAUL WELLER

“More (Skeleton Key remix)”

(Polydor)



TAMIL ROGEON

“Momus”

(Soul Bank Music)



LITTLE BARRIE & MALCOLM CATTO

“Steel Drum”

(Madlib Invazion)



GOODIE MOB ft ANDRE 3000

“No Cigar”

(Organized Noize)



DJANGO DJANGO

“Glowing In The Dark”

(Because Music)



THUNDERCAT

“Fair Chance (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B) [Floating Points Remix]”

(Brainfeeder)

<a href="https://thundercat.bandcamp.com/album/fair-chance-feat-ty-dolla-ign-lil-b-floating-points-remix">Fair Chance (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B) [Floating Points Remix] by Thundercat</a>

EMILY A. SPRAGUE

“Chasing Light”

(Moog Music)

