The relationship between Uncut and Wilco stretches back to our very first issue in 1997. There, in the reviews pages alongside album releases from The Jam, Mark Eitzel, Prefab Sprout, Paul McCartney, Laura Nyro, Supergrass and Melvin Van Peebles, Uncut contributor Tom Cox caught Wilco live at Wolverhampton’s Wulfrun Hall as they toured in support of Being There. “Suddenly, the whole thing explodes into clanging feedback and it’s as though the conflicting energies of punk and country have been tossed into a giant nuclear reactor,” Tom wrote. Since then, of course, Wilco have become an institution here at Uncut – a band who have continued to surprise and delight us in equal measure during an unbroken run of remarkable records and stunning live shows.

While Wilco have always striven to be forward-looking, these past few years have seen them reach several notable milestones – not least the 20th anniversaries of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot in 2022 and now A Ghost Is Born. We couldn’t let such momentous occasions go unmarked, so as we honoured Yankee Hotel Foxtrot with a cover, we’re delighted to give its successor similar red-carpet treatment. And once again, Wilco have reciprocated by compiling an amazing, bespoke covermount CD for us, showcasing the upcoming A Ghost Is Born deluxe boxset and featuring a bona fide exclusive track for good measure.

The issue is well-stocked beyond our cover stars, of course. Settle down for reads on Jefferson Airplane, Edwyn Collins, Edith Frost, the Soft Boys, Fugazi, Yachts, Patterson Hood, You Ishihara, Steve Reich, PP Arnold, Gang Of Four and much more.

And next month? Well, as one of our cover stars reveals, “My story’s always been consistent, but I’ve left a whole lot out in the past. I’m not leaving it out now.” See you then.

