How Dolby can power up your home entertainment

Whether listening to your favourite album, watching a great movie or settling back with a new box set, home entertainment has never looked or sounded better in Dolby. Playing a classic album mixed in Dolby Atmos on your stereo can be like rediscovering it all over again, reminding you of why you first fell in love with it in the first place, while Dolby Vision can turn every living room into a home cinema. You just need to bring the popcorn.



Before making its way into your home, Dolby Atmos has been elevating sound in cinemas since 2012. The revolutionary spatial audio technology was first introduced as an upgrade on the traditional 5.1 and 7.1 surround-sound setups, but has since rapidly been rolled out for Blu-ray film and music releases as well as video games. That’s because Dolby Atmos creates truly immersive, three-dimensional sound, using groundbreaking technology to place the listener at the centre of a bubble of sound. It gives sound engineers unprecedented elements to play with, safe in the knowledge most major brands are able to deliver this experience to the listener. Companies like Philips, Sony and Hisense have developed compatible devices and home entertainment equipment at a wide range of price points, using speakers that replicate the cinematic experience by incorporating upward-firing drivers to bounce sound off the ceiling.



You can enjoy Dolby Atmos in televisions, phones, computers and tablets, while soundbars are a versatile, affordable way of introducing Dolby Atmos into the home. Films and TV soundtracks are improved, it’s great for gamers and some of the world’s best-known albums have now been remixed for Dolby Atmos, including masterpieces by sonic pioneers such as Kraftwerk, Pink Floyd and The Beatles. The listening experience is like being in the studio with the legends, hearing the greatest albums of all time in a completely new way.

The ideal complement to Dolby Atmos is Dolby Vision. This upgrades 4K resolution, adding more colours and increased contrast by allowing the brightness, contrast, detail and colour to be manipulated on a scene-by-scene – or even frame-by-frame – level. That provides more nuance and greater depth, allowing filmmakers, TV studios and games designers to bring more muscle to the overall viewing experience, particularly when combined with Dolby Atmos.



These technologies are recognised groundbreakers and are now an integral part of the entertainment industry. That means that great content is plentiful and easily found across a number of genres and categories including films, TV, games or music. It can be streamed as well as found on Blu-ray, accessed through TVs, stereos and even mobile devices. This is home entertainment as it was meant to be seen and heard, easy to access and impossible to ignore. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you’re getting incredible immersive audio and the best colour, detail and brightness, delivered just as the creative artist intended. Look out for TVs, speakers, and soundbars bearing the Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos logos if you want to experience the best in visual and audio performance at home.

Visit Dolby for tips on how to get the most out of your home cinema gear.