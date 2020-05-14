Watch James Elkington’s lockdown session for Uncut

As announced yesterday, Uncut has launched a new series of lockdown sessions in conjunction with the consistently excellent Paradise Of Bachelors label.

First in the weekly series is James Elkington, whose recent album Ever-Roving Eye earned a 9/10 review in the magazine and is available to buy or stream by clicking here.

Watch James’s six-song session, recorded at his Chicago home, below:

James Elkington played:

1. Nowhere Time

2. The Hermit Census

3. Carousel

4. Sleeping Me Awake

5. Leopards Lay Down

6. Make It Up

Check back at 6pm BST next Thursday (May 21) for a spectacular session from Itasca! Jake Xerxes Fussell follows on May 28, with Michael Chapman on June 4.