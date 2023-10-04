Uncut’s New Music Playlist for October 2023

Today is one of those days where it might be advisable to mute the news feed and listen to something genuinely inspiring instead. Here then, is our latest round-up of vital new tunes, heralding forthcoming albums from the likes of Gruff Rhys, Bill Ryder-Jones, Sleater-Kinney, Sufjan Stevens and Sarah Davachi. From what we’ve heard so far, they all deliver.

ORDER NOW: The Who are on the cover of the latest UNCUT

As for promising newer artists, we’re quite excited about John Francis Flynn, Titanic, Niecy Blues, Connie Lovatt and Brown Horse, to name just a few – expect to read more about them all in Uncut over the coming months. There’s also an intriguing new project from White Denim’s James Petralli, a fruitful one-off collaboration between Bruce Springsteen and Bryce Dessner, Beth Orton covering Leonard Cohen – and Underworld going a cappella, to stunning effect…

Advertisement

GRUFF RHYS

“Celestial Candyfloss”

(Rough Trade)



SUFJAN STEVENS

“A Running Start”

(Asthmatic Kitty)



UNDERWORLD

“Denver Luna (acappella)”

(Virgin)



Advertisement

NIECY BLUES

“Violently Rooted”

(Kranky)

<a href="https://niecyblues.bandcamp.com/album/exit-simulation">Exit Simulation by Niecy Blues</a>

SKINNY PELEMBE

“Who By Fire (feat. Beth Orton)”

(Partisan)



JOHN FRANCIS FLYNN

“Mole In The Ground”

(River Lea)



BROWN HORSE

“Sunfisher”

(Loose Music)



BILL RYDER-JONES

“This Can’t Go On”

(Domino)



BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN & PATTI SCIALFA

“Addicted To Romance”

(Columbia)



ZOOEY CELESTE

“Cosmic Being”

(ATO)



CONNIE LOVATT

“Zodiac”

(Enchanté)



BIXIGA 70

“Na Quarta-Feira”

(Glitterbeat)



SLEATER-KINNEY

“Hell”

(Loma Vista)



SLEAFORD MODS

“Big Pharma”

(Rough Trade)



RAZE REGAL & WHITE DENIM INC

“Dislocation”

(Bella Union)



KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD

“Theia / The Silver Cord / Set”

(KGLW)



TITANIC

“Cielo Falso”

(Unheard Of Hope)



ANENON

“Moons Melt Milk Light”

(Tonal Union)

<a href="https://anenon.bandcamp.com/album/moons-melt-milk-light">Moons Melt Milk Light by Anenon</a>

SARAH DAVACHI

“Long Gradus (strings): Part IV”

(Late Music)

<a href="https://sarahdavachi.bandcamp.com/album/long-gradus">Long Gradus by Sarah Davachi</a>