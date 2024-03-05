Uncut’s New Music Playlist for March 2024

2024’s torrent of great new music just keeps on coming. This month, we bring you further evidence of Mick Head’s glorious renaissance, Brett Anderson covering Echo & The Bunnymen, Bonny Light Horseman finding inspiration in a remote Irish pub, new singles from Khruangbin and Isobel Campbell, and career-best stuff from Ben Chasny’s Six Organs Of Admittance.

THERE’S PLENTY MORE NEW MUSIC COVERAGE INSIDE THE NEW UNCUT! ORDER YOUR COPY HERE

Plus the return of US indie scufflers Les Savy Fav and Diiv, beautifully bleak new business from Keeley Forsyth and Stars Of The Lid’s Adam Wiltzie, and news of a sequel to 2022’s much-loved Ghosted, by Oren Ambarchi and friends. The pleasure’s all ours…

Advertisement

PARAORCHESTRA WITH BRETT ANDERSON & CHARLES HAZLEWOOD

“The Killing Moon”

(World Circuit)

BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN

“When I Was Younger”

(Jagjaguwar)

MICHAEL HEAD & THE RED ELASTIC BAND

“Connemara”

(Modern Sky)

Advertisement

KHRUANGBIN

“May Ninth”

(Dead Oceans / Night Time Stories)

LEYLA McCALLA

“Love We Had”

(Anti-)

ISOBEL CAMPBELL

“4316”

(Cooking Vinyl)

AMANDA BERGMAN

“Wild Geese, Wild Love”

(CowCow)

ROWENA WISE

“We Are Nothing”

(Dalliance)

CEDRIC BURNSIDE

“Closer”

(Provogue)

LES SAVY FAV

“Guzzle Blood”

(Frenchkiss)

HOUSE Of ALL

“Murmuration”

(Tiny Global Productions)

DOG UNIT

“Consistent Effort”

(Brace Yourself)

DIIV

“Brown Paper Bag”

(Fantasy Records)

AWEN ENSEMBLE

“Idris”

(New Soil)

SIX ORGANS OF ADMITTANCE

“Summer’s Last Rays”

(Drag City)

KEELEY FORSYTH

“Horse”

(FatCat)

OREN AMBARCHI / JOHAN BERTHLING / ANDREAS WERLIIN

“Tre”

(Drag City)

STILL HOUSE PLANTS

“No Sleep Deep Risk”

(Bison)

HATIS NOIT

“Jomon (Preservation Rework feat. Armand Hammer)”

(Erased Tapes)

ADAM WILTZIE

“Tissue Of Lies”

(Kranky)

GROUP LISTENING

“New Brighton”

(PRAH)

THERE’S PLENTY MORE NEW MUSIC COVERAGE INSIDE THE NEW UNCUT! ORDER YOUR COPY HERE