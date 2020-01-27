The 2nd Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Now we’re getting deeper into January, things are hotting up for new releases. Very pleased to have Margo Price and Arboretum back. We’ve been digging Malkmus’ album since last year and the good news “Xian Man” is typically representative of this excellent record. Looking forward to hearing more from the Enos (Enoi..) album; Roger Eno is such an elegant pianist, it’s terrific to hear his work given such discreet and sympathetic treatment by his brother. Also: strong new stuff from M. Ward, Waxahatchee and Nap Eyes. The Thundercat record is immense.

ROGER ENO AND BRIAN ENO

“Celeste”

(Deutsche Grammophon)

MARGO PRICE

“Stone Me”

(Lorna Vista Recordings)

ARBOURETUM

“A Prism In Reverse”

(Thrill Jockey)

THUNDERCAT

“Black Qualls [feat. Steve Lacy & Steve Arrington]”

(Brainfeeder)

DEVENDRA BANHART

“Love Song [Helado Negro Remix]

(Nonesuch)

STEPHEN MALKMUS

“Xian Man”

(Domino)

TONY ALLEN & HUGH MASEKEA

“We’ve Landed”

(World Circuit)

WAXAHATCHEE

‘Fire”

(Merge)

MUTE DUO

“Red-Winged Blackbirds)

(American Dreams Records)

NNAMDI

“Price Went Up”

(Sooper Records)

NAP EYES

“Mark Zuckerberg”

(Jagjaguwar)

M. WARD

“Migration Of Souls”

(ANTI-)

CROWHURST ANS GAVIN BRYARS

“Blistered Glaciers”

(Prophesy)