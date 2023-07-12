Send us your questions for Terry Reid!

The next issue of Uncut will feature An Audience With Terry Reid, in which Mr Superlungs himself will kindly respond to the questions sent in by you, the Uncut readers.

Renowned for his powerful voice, Reid was a fixture on the London rock scene of the late 1960s, rolling with Hendrix, Cream and the Stones. Famously, he was in the frame to front the band that would become Led Zeppelin, before recommending Robert Plant for the role instead.

Reid’s subsequent 1970s solo albums include the magnificent River – influenced in part by a period spent living with the exiled Gilberto Gil – and Seeds Of Memory, conjured up in California with his old friend Graham Nash.

Reid has continued to gig furiously down the years, playing with a huge variety of musicians and ensembles from Africa Express to The Cosmic American Derelicts. Indeed he’s still going strong, with UK shows slated for the autumn, including a gig at London’s Jazz Cafe on October 2.

So what do you want to ask? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Wednesday July 19 and Terry will answer the best ones in the next issue of Uncut.