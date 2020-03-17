Subscribe
Features Blogs

Introducing the new Uncut: George Harrison, Lucinda Williams, Syd Barrett and more

Michael Bonner

Trending Now

BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

The 4th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Apologies for what feels like a massive delay since the last Playlist; crazy deadlines plus, you know, real world...
Read more
PublicationsJohn Robinson - 0

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to...
Read more
AlbumAllan Jones - 0

Bryan Ferry – Live At The Royal Albert Hall 1974

A wild night, thrillingly recalled
Read more

There’s a moment in Martin Scorsese’s documentary George Harrison: Living In The Material World where Harrison reflects, in archive footage, on the distance travelled during his remarkable career. “People say I’m the Beatle who changed the most,” he says. “But really that’s what I see life as being about. You have to change.”

Change, we learn, was always at the forefront of Harrison’s mind. Not so much ‘the quiet one’ as ‘the restless one’, he always appeared to be looking for the next thing. There’s George the early advocate of World Music, George the seeker of spiritual enlightenment, George the movie entrepreneur. For this month’s cover, his biographer Graeme Thomson offers a unique, intimate insight into George’s creative processes across his finest solo albums, aided by the recollections of many of his closest collaborators. But despite his many leaps, from All Things Must Pass to Traveling Wilburys and beyond, one eyewitness recalls George revealing, in a private moment, the ways in which his former outfit still affected him: “All I really wanted to do was to be in a band.”

The new Uncut: order a copy direct from us today

Advertisement

You’ll find plenty of other restless, innovative spirits in this issue. Syd Barrett’s mercurial brilliance is hymned by Nick Mason and Roger Waters, Brian and Roger Eno talk ambient music, colour-coded crossword clues and ELP, Lucinda Williams takes on Nashville, Michael Kiwanuka takes us on tour, David Roback’s singular musical vision in the Rain Parade, Opal and Mazzy Star is celebrated by friends and former bandmates, plus there’s Shirley Collins, Mark Lanegan, Suzanne Vega, Thundercat and more. Elsewhere, our writers are out in force in the reviews section, which features essential reports on excellent new albums from the likes of James Elkington, Tony Allen and Hugh Masekela and The Strokes as well as key reissues from Roberta Flack, the Handsome Family and Joni Mitchell.

There’s also another especially strong free CD with this month’s issue, with new music from Damaged Bug, the solo project from chief Oh See John Dwyer, Roedelius, Waxahatchee, BC Camplight, Monophonics, Sufjan Stevens (accompanied by his father-in-law, Lowell Brams) and Jackie Lynn – a hook up between Circuit Des Yeux’s Haley Fohr and Bitchin Bajas.

I’m also proud to report that on page 8, you’ll find the latest news about our Wilcovered compilation – which gets a vinyl release as part of Record Store Day in June. I’m hugely grateful to everyone who’s helped make this happen and even though I’m looking at an early pressing as I write this, I still can’t quite believe this has happened. Just once, please permit me to say this: I love my job.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

Introducing the new Uncut: George Harrison, Lucinda Williams, Syd Barrett and more

There’s a moment in Martin Scorsese’s documentary George Harrison: Living In The Material World where Harrison reflects, in archive...
Read more
Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.