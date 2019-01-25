The 4th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

Malkmus! Underworld! Beck! +++

Just a quick reminder that we have a splendid new issue in the shops – or you can buy a copy online now – featuring Leonard Cohen, The Yardbirds, Bob Marley, Crass, Lambchop and a ton of other great stuff. And now on with this week's selection of new goodies…

1.

STEPHEN MALKMUS

“Viktor Borgia”

(Domino)

2.

THE FUTURE EVE [FEAT ROBERT WYATT]

“04:08”

(VIA BANDCAMP)

<a href="http://flau.bandcamp.com/album/kitsune-brian-the-fox">KiTsuNe / Brian The Fox by The Future Eve featuring Robert Wyatt</a>

3.

RICHARD NORRIS

“Shorelines”

(Group Mind Records)

4.

UNDERWORLD

“Appleshine”

(https://underworldlive.com/drift)

5.

LAMBCHOP

“everything for you”

(City Slang/Merge)

6.

MARY LATTIMORE

“Never Saw Him Again [Julianna Barwick remix]”

(Ghostly International)

7.

BECK

“Tarantula”

(Sony Classical)

8.

JULIA JACKLIN

“Pressure To Party”

(Transgressive)

9.

BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE

“All I Want”

(Arts & Crafts)

10.

BETTER OBLIVION COMMUNITY CENTER

“Dylan Thomas”

(Dead Oceans)

11.

VAMPIRE WEEKEND

“Harmony Hall”

(Columbia)

12.

SPIRAL STAIRS

“Hyp-No-Tized”

(Nine Mile Records)

