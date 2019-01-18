The 3rd Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

More in sounds from the Uncut office stereo

Talking of great stuff, check out this week's farings from the Uncut office stereo. Props, particularly, to The Comet Is Coming, Weyes Blood and Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band…

1.

THE COMET IS COMING

“Summon The Fire”

(Impulse!)

2.

WEYES BLOOD

“Andromeda”

(Sub Pop)

3.

TOWNES VAN ZANDT

“All I Need”

(Fat Possum)

4.

TERRY ALLEN AND THE PANHANDLE MYSTERY BAND

“Pedal Steal: Chapter 1”

(Paradise Of Bachelors)

5.

PANDA BEAR

“Token”

(Domino)

6.

H.C. MCENTIRE

“Houses Of The Holy”

(Merge Records)

7.

CLAIRE M SINGER

“The Molendinar”

(Touch)

<a href="http://clairemsinger.bandcamp.com/album/solas-3">Solas by Claire M Singer</a>

8.

JONNY GREENWOOD

“De-Tuned Quartet”

(Nonsuch)

9.

PEDRO THE LION

“Quietest Friend”

(PolyVinyl Record Co.)

10.

ERIC CHENAUX

“Wild Moon”

(Constellation Records)

<a href="http://ericchenaux.bandcamp.com/album/slowly-paradise">Slowly Paradise by Eric Chenaux</a>

11.

KALLI UCHIS

“Venus As A Boy”

12.

YOLA

“Faraway Look”

(Easy Eye Sound)

