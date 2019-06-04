The 18th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

Bon Iver! Sleater-Kinney! Sufjan! Highlights from the Uncut office stereo

Busy weeks – so a little bit of catch-up here. The new Bon tracks are so good I’ve taken the liberty of including them both. Elsewhere, new/old jams from Howlin Rain and Bill Ryder-Jones, more good new music from Sufjan, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Sleater-Kinney and King Gizzard. Dive in.

1.

BON IVER

“Hey, Ma”

(Jagjaguwar)

2.

DJINN

“Djinn And Djuice”

(Rocket)

3.

HOWLIN RAIN

“Goodbye Ruby” [Live]

(Silver Current)

4.

SLEATER-KINNEY

“Hurry On Home”

(Mom + Pop)

5.

PIXIES

“On Graveyard Hill”

(PIAS)

6.

BILL RYDER-JONES

“Don’t Be Scared, I Love You (Yawny Yawn)”

(Domino)

7.

SUFJAN STEVENS

“Love Yourself”

(Asthmatic Kitty)

8.

RYUICHI SAKAMOTO

“This Is My Last Day 2”

(Milan)

9.

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD

“Self-Immolate”

(Flightless)

10.

JAI PAUL

“Do You Love Her Now”

(XL)

11.

HACKNEY COLLIERY BAND

“Derashe”

(Veki)

12.

BON IVER

“U (Man Like)”

(Jagjaguwar)

