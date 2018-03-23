The 12th Uncut new music playlist of 2018

Spring is here!

Here’s this week’s playlist – topped off by a couple of returning heroes, the mighty Dr. Octagon and Ray LaMontagne. I’m pretty sure I reviewed the first Dr. Octagon for Melody Maker, which shows how long it is since Dan The Automator, Kool Keith and DJ QBert were active as a group. Cool, though. Otherwise, some new discoveries including Snail Mail, Moon Hooch and Neighbour Lady, an unreleased track from Shirley Collins, new sounds from Joaquim Cooder and Cut Chemist.

1.

Dr. OCTAGON

“Octagon Octagon”

(Bulk Recordings/Caroline)

2.

RAY LAMONTAGNE

“Such A Simple Thing”

(RCA Records)

3.

SHIRLEY COLLINS

“Calvary Hill”

(Earth Recordings)

4.

SNAIL MAIL

“Pristine”

(Matador)

5.

PICTISH TRAIL

“Lionhead”

(Fire)

6.

JOAQUIM COODER

“Everyone Sleeps in The Light”

(via Bandcamp)

<a href="http://joachimcooder.bandcamp.com/track/everyone-sleeps-in-the-light">Everyone Sleeps In The Light by Joachim Cooder</a>

7.

MOON HOOCH

“Acid Mountain”

(Hornblow Recordings)

8.

AIR WAVES

“Morro Bay”

(Western Vinyl)

9.

CUT CHEMIST

“Work My Mind” [feat. Chali 2na and Hymnal]

(A Stable Sound)

10.

THE LOVE-BIRDS

“Kiss And Tell”

(Trouble In Mind Records)

11.

NEIGHBOUR LADY

“Fine”

(Friendship Fever)

<a href="http://neighborlady.bandcamp.com/track/fine">Fine by Neighbor Lady</a>

12.

MAJOR MURPHY

“Step Out”

(Winspear)

13.

JACK WHITE

“Ice Station Zebra”

(Third Man Recordings)

14.

KACY MUSGRAVES

“High Horse”

(MCA Nashville)

