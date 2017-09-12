A new anthology brings together Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, The Who, David Bowie, Springsteen and more

Uncut Presents History Of Rock In The 1970s is a new anthology dedicated to a remarkable decade.

Published by Carlton Books, this 352 page, hardback edition is an essential collection of interviews and classic album reviews harvested from the archives of NME and Melody Maker. Expertly curated by the Uncut magazine team, and illustrated with hundreds of rarely seen photographs, it’s the ultimate guide to an era of glamour, excess and monstrous rock bands, when Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac and The Who ruled the planet.

We’re delighted to offer a special discount of 30% on History Of Rock In The 1970s.

The book normally retails for £25.00, but you can buy it for £17.50 with our exclusive discount code ROCK at Carlton’s website. For more information, please click here.

This offer is valid until November 30, 2017.

