Listen to St Vincent’s new album, Masseduction

Annie Clark is streaming the new St Vincent album, Masseduction.

You can hear the album below, via Spotify.

Masseduction is her first full-length since her 2014 self-titled LP.

The tracklisting for Masseduction is:

“Hang on Me”

“Pills”

“Masseduction”

“Sugarboy”

“Happy Birthday, Johnny”

“Savior”

“New York”

“Fear the Future”

“Young Lover”

“Dancing with a Ghost”

“Slow Disco”

“Smoking Section”

