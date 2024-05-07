Watch the trailer for blur: To The End documentary

A new documentary blur: To The End is coming to screens in the UK and Ireland on July 19. You can watch the trailer below.

The documentary follows Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree as they came together in early 2023 to record the songs that became their The Ballad of Darren album, ahead of their first ever shows at London’s Wembley Stadium in July last summer.

The film is directed by Toby L and produced by Josh Connolly, via production house Up The Game.

Speaking in the film, Alex James said – “We’ve barely communicated for the last 10 years… I mean even when we really split up, it didn’t take this long to make a record, but what’s wonderful is as soon as the four of us get in a room together, it’s just exactly the same as it was when we were all 19….”

With Graham Coxon adding – “With each other… In the nineties, it was a very intense time. On the same sort of level as a relationship, or marriages and things like that. I think it’s okay to say that time apart was taken up with other friendships and just sort of recuperating or doing other things.”

Dave Rowntree said – “The fact that we haven’t always got on, that is one of the chemistry points that has led to us being able to make the music we do. I’m absolutely convinced of it.”

Damon Albarn said – “I don’t think any of us thought we’d make another record, especially not a record like this. I suppose that’s why I wanted to try and make it as good as possible.”

FInd your local cinema by clicking here.