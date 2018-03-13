Hear Pearl Jam’s new song, “Can’t Deny Me”

It's from the band's forthcoming album, their first in five years

Pearl Jam have released a new song, their first new material since 2013’s Lightning Bolt album.

Hear “Can’t Deny Me” below:

It’s taken from their forthcoming new album, title and release date TBC. Pearl Jam play London’s O2 Arena on June 18 and 19, although tickets are already sold out.

