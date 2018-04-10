Hear Neko Case’s new single, “Bad Luck”

She's also announced two UK dates in November

As previously reported, Neko Case will release her new album Hell-On on June 1. You can hear another song from it, entitled “Bad Luck”, below:

Case has also announced two UK tour dates:

Nov 7 – Leeds @ Brudenell Social Club

Nov 8 – London @ Barbican

Tickets go on sale on Friday (April 13), available here.

