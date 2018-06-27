The Doors’ Waiting For The Sun gets deluxe anniversary reissue

Features a bonus disc of previously unreleased 'rough mixes' and live tracks

To mark its 50th anniversary, The Doors’ 1968 album Waiting For The Sun will be reissued in deluxe 2xCD + 1xLP format on September 14.

The package contains a stereo version of the original album on both CD and 180g vinyl, newly remastered by Bruce Botnick. It also includes a second disc of 14 previously unreleased tracks: nine recently discovered “rough mixes” from the album recording sessions and five live songs from a Doors show in Copenhagen on September 17, 1968. The audio will also be available on digital download and streaming services.

Get Uncut delivered to your door – find out by clicking here!

Peruse the full tracklisting below:

WAITING FOR THE SUN: 50th ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION

Disc One

“Hello, I Love You”

“Love Street”

“Not To Touch The Earth”

“Summer’s Almost Gone”

“Wintertime Love”

“The Unknown Soldier”

“Spanish Caravan”

“My Wild Love”

“We Could Be So Good Together”

“Yes, The River Knows”

“Five To One”

Disc Two (All Tracks Previously Unreleased)

Rough Mixes

“Hello, I Love You”

“Summer’s Almost Gone”

“Yes, The River Knows”

“Spanish Caravan”

“Love Street”

“Wintertime Love”

“Not To Touch The Earth”

“Five To One”

“My Wild Love”

Live In Copenhagen

“The WASP (Texas Radio And The Big Beat)”

“Hello, I Love You”

“Back Door Man”

“Five To One”

“The Unknown Soldier”

In addition, Rhino will re-release The Doors’ single “Hello, I Love You” b/w “Love Street” on 7″ vinyl, 50 years to the day it hit No.1 in the US on August 3, 1968. This anniversary release will use mono radio mixes of the songs that were given exclusively to radio stations for airplay in 1968. This version of “Hello, I Love You” was first available last year as part of The Singles CD collection and is making its vinyl debut here, while the “Love Street” mix is being released commercially for the first time.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The August 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Prince on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on John Coltrane, Graham Nash, Cowboy Junkies, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Hawkwind, Jennifer Warnes, Teenage Fanclub, David Sylvian, Wilko Johnson and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Israel Nash, Dirty Projectors, Luluc, Ty Segall and White Fence, Nathan Salsburg and Gwenifer Raymond.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.