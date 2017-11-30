The 45th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

This week's selection of prime Uncut sound

Working from home today, which means thus far I’ve played a long Dead mix by Tyler Wilcox consisting entirely of different versions of “Fire On The Mountain”, then the lovely new Robert Stillman album, which sounds a bit like a raggedy Terry Riley, three times in a row.

Wish I could find you something from the Tomaga record which has been hogging the list these past weeks, but new, recommended and accessible here: yet another Ty Segall single; a couple of Wooden Wand songs that have just surfaced from the Clipper Ship sessions; heavy jams from Carlton Melton; and further attention to the Khan Jamal reissue and the Solar Motel spin-off, Desertion Trio, both of which rule.

1 Tomaga – Memory In Vivo Exposure (Hands In The Dark)

2 Brigid Mae Power – The Two Worlds (Tompkins Square)

3 Alexander – Alexander (No Label)

Alexander (preview) by alexander

4 Desertion Trio – Midtown Tilt (Shhpuma/Clean Feed)

5 Khan Jamal Creative Arts Ensemble – Drum Dance To The Motherland (Eremite)

Drum Dance to the Motherland by Khan Jamal Creative Arts Ensemble

6 Fela Kuti – Vinyl Box Set #4 Curated By Erykah Badu (Knitting Factory)

7 Joan As Police Woman – Damned Devotion (Play It Again Sam)

8 Tom Petty – Wildflowers (Warner Bros)

9 Tyler Childers – Purgatory (Thirty Tigers)

10 Ty Segall – The Main Pretender (Drag City)

The Main Pretender by Ty Segall

11 Alela Diane – Cusp (Believe)

12 Red River Dialect – Broken Stay Open Sky (Paradise Of Bachelors)

13 Wooden Wand – Aurora (Bandcamp)

Aurora – digital single by Wooden Wand

14 Xylouris White – Mother (Bella Union)

15 Carlton Melton – Mind Minerals (Agitated)

16 Bitchin Bajas – Bajas Fresh (Drag City)

Bajas Fresh by Bitchin Bajas

17 Joan Shelley – Joan Shelley (No Quarter)

18 Anthony Pasquarosa With John Moloney – My Pharaoh, My King (Feeding Tube)

19 Träd, Gräs Och Stenar – Tack För Kaffet (Thanks For The Coffee) (Subliminal Sounds)

20 YoshimiO/Susie Ibarra/Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe – Flower Of Sulphur (Thrill Jockey)

21 Bruce Springsteen The Wild, The Innocent & The E Street Shuffle (Columbia)

22 The Lightmen – Free As You Wanna Be (Now Again)

23 Pauline Anna Strom – Trans-Millenia Music (RVNG INTL)

Trans-Millenia Music by Pauline Anna Strom

24 The Grateful Dead – Almost Ablaze (Doom And Gloom From The Tomb)

25 Robert Stillman – Portals (Orindal)

Portals by Robert Stillman