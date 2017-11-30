The 45th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

This week's selection of prime Uncut sound
Working from home today, which means thus far I’ve played a long Dead mix by Tyler Wilcox consisting entirely of different versions of “Fire On The Mountain”, then the lovely new Robert Stillman album, which sounds a bit like a raggedy Terry Riley, three times in a row.
Wish I could find you something from the Tomaga record which has been hogging the list these past weeks, but new, recommended and accessible here: yet another Ty Segall single; a couple of Wooden Wand songs that have just surfaced from the Clipper Ship sessions; heavy jams from Carlton Melton; and further attention to the Khan Jamal reissue and the Solar Motel spin-off, Desertion Trio, both of which rule.
Follow me on Twitter @JohnRMulvey
1 Tomaga – Memory In Vivo Exposure (Hands In The Dark)
2 Brigid Mae Power – The Two Worlds (Tompkins Square)
3 Alexander – Alexander (No Label)
Alexander (preview) by alexander
4 Desertion Trio – Midtown Tilt (Shhpuma/Clean Feed)
5 Khan Jamal Creative Arts Ensemble – Drum Dance To The Motherland (Eremite)
Drum Dance to the Motherland by Khan Jamal Creative Arts Ensemble
6 Fela Kuti – Vinyl Box Set #4 Curated By Erykah Badu (Knitting Factory)
7 Joan As Police Woman – Damned Devotion (Play It Again Sam)
8 Tom Petty – Wildflowers (Warner Bros)
9 Tyler Childers – Purgatory (Thirty Tigers)
10 Ty Segall – The Main Pretender (Drag City)
The Main Pretender by Ty Segall
11 Alela Diane – Cusp (Believe)
12 Red River Dialect – Broken Stay Open Sky (Paradise Of Bachelors)
13 Wooden Wand – Aurora (Bandcamp)
Aurora – digital single by Wooden Wand
14 Xylouris White – Mother (Bella Union)
15 Carlton Melton – Mind Minerals (Agitated)
16 Bitchin Bajas – Bajas Fresh (Drag City)
17 Joan Shelley – Joan Shelley (No Quarter)
18 Anthony Pasquarosa With John Moloney – My Pharaoh, My King (Feeding Tube)
19 Träd, Gräs Och Stenar – Tack För Kaffet (Thanks For The Coffee) (Subliminal Sounds)
20 YoshimiO/Susie Ibarra/Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe – Flower Of Sulphur (Thrill Jockey)
21 Bruce Springsteen The Wild, The Innocent & The E Street Shuffle (Columbia)
22 The Lightmen – Free As You Wanna Be (Now Again)
23 Pauline Anna Strom – Trans-Millenia Music (RVNG INTL)
Trans-Millenia Music by Pauline Anna Strom
24 The Grateful Dead – Almost Ablaze (Doom And Gloom From The Tomb)
25 Robert Stillman – Portals (Orindal)