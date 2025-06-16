Cass McCombs has today announced that his new album Interior Live Oak will be released by Domino on August 15.

Watch a video for latest single “Peace” below:

Other musicians on the record include early Bay Area cohorts Jason Quever (Papercuts) and Chris Cohen, as well as regular collaborators Matt Sweeney and Mike Bones.

You can pre-order Interior Live Oak here and peruse the tracklisting below:

Priestess Peace Missionary Bell Miss Mabee Home At Last I’m Not Ashamed Who Removed The Cellar Door? A Girl Named Dogie Asphodel I Never Dream About Trains Van Wyck Expressway Lola Montez Danced The Spider Dance Juvenile Diamonds In The Mine Strawberry Moon Interior Live Oak

Cass McCombs will cross the Atlantic for some live shows later in the summer. Check out his updated tour itinerary below and grab tickets here.

13 Aug – Porto, PT @ Paredes de Coura ^

17 Aug – Crickhowell @ Green Man Festival ^

19 Aug – Bristol @ Lantern Hall ^

20 Aug – London @ Bush Hall ^

21 Aug – Manchester @ YES ^

23 Aug – Galway, IE @ Leisureland * %

24 Aug – Dublin, IE @ Wider Than Pictures Festival * %

25 Aug – Belfast, IE @ Ulster Hall * %

26 Aug – Cork, IE @ City Hall * %

28 Aug – Glasgow, SCT @ Barrowland * %

29 Aug – Glasgow, SCT @ Barrowland * %

10 Sep – San Diego, CA @The Casbah ^

11 Sep – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall & ^

12 Sep – Riverside, CA @Farmhouse ^

* with Father John Misty

& with MJ Lenderman, Nap Eyes

% Solo

^ Full Band Performance