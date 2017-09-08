The 33rd Uncut Playlist Of 2017

It’s not quite all Steely Dan and Can…

Hard to navigate beyond memorial listens to Walter Becker and Holger Czukay this week, as you might imagine. Still, a bunch of things made it onto the stereo as we’ve been grappling with deadlines. Highlights: another strong plug for the new Steve Gunn and John Truscinski jam; a rich DJ mix from Floating Points and Four Tet; more private press gold from Tompkins Square; the pretty interesting Peter Oren; Gun Outfit, who I can never decide how much I actually like them but are always worth a listen; and the mammoth Hüsker Dü box. Swing over to NPR, who are streaming the whole thing…

Follow me on Twitter @JohnRMulvey

1 Steely Dan – Can’t Buy A Thrill (ABC)

2 Steely Dan – Countdown To Ecstasy (ABC)

3 Steely Dan – Pretzel Logic (ABC)

4 Steely Dan –Katy Lied (ABC)

5 Steely Dan – The Royal Scam (ABC)

6 Steely Dan – Aja (ABC)

7 Steely Dan – Gaucho (MCA)

8 Steely Dan – Two Against Nature (Giant)

9 Steely Dan – Everything Must Go (Reprise)

10 Walter Becker – 11 Tracks Of Whack (GianT)

11 Walter Becker – Circus Money (5 Over 12)

12 Gunn-Truscinski Duo – Bay Head (Three Lobed Recordings)

13 The War On Drugs – A Deeper Understanding (Atlantic)

14 Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice (Marathon/Matador)

15 Belle & Sebastian – We Were Beautiful (Matador)

16 Lindstrøm – It’s Alright Between Us (Smalltown Supersound)

17 Charlie Parr – Dog (Red House)

18 Floating Points & Four Tet – DJ set (NTS Radio)

https://www.mixcloud.com/NTSRadio/floating-points-four-tet-4th-september-2017/

19 Can – Future Days (Spoon)

20 Holger Czukay – Hey Baba Reebop (Virgin)

21 Can – Ege Bam Yasi (Spoon)

22 Can – Flow Motion (Spoon)

23 Laura Baird – I Wish I Were A Sparrow (Ba Da Bing)

24 Hüsker Dü – Savage Young Dü (Numero Group)

25 Peter Oren – Anthropocene (Western Vinyl)

26 St Vincent – Masseduction (Loma Vista)

27 James Holden & The Animal Spirits – The Animal Spirits (Border Community)

28 Gun Outfit – Out Of Range (Paradise Of Bachelors)

29 Kamasi Washington – Harmony Of Difference (Young Turks)

30 Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society – Finite (Live in Fred Anderson Park, Chicago, 13/6/16)

31 Larry Conklin & Jochen Blum – Jackdaw (Tompkins Square)

32 Spinning Coin – Permo (Geographic)

33 The Weather Station – The Weather Station (Paradise Of Bachelors)

34 Grizzly Bear – Painted Ruins (RCA)

35 Everything Is Recorded – Mountains Of Gold (ft. Sampha, Ibeyi, Wiki & Kamasi Washington) (XL)

36 Richard Thompson –Acoustic Rarities (Proper)