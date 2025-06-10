Over the course of 22 studio albums, countless tours and several key collaborations, Roy Harper has proved himself to be of these islands’ finest ever singer-songwriters, renowned for his inventive acoustic guitar-playing, vivid lyrical imagery and refusal to play the industry game. As a result, he’s been cited as a major inspiration by artists as diverse as Led Zeppelin, Kate Bush, Johnny Marr and Joanna Newsom.

Later this month he’ll headline the Acoustic Stage at Glastonbury before embarking on The Final Tour: Part 2 in the autumn, accompanied by his son Nick Harper (dates and ticket info here).

But first up, he’s kindly submitted to a gentle grilling from you, the Uncut readers. So what do you want to ask a British folk-rock titan? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Monday (June 16) and Roy will answer the best ones in the next issue of Uncut.