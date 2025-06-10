Galaxie 500 have announced details of a live album, CBGB 12.13.88, which is released by Silver Current Records on August 8. Pre-order a copy here.

Scroll down to hear “Tugboat” and “Parking Lot” from the album.

<a href="https://galaxie500.bandcamp.com/album/cbgb-121388">CBGB 12.13.88 by Galaxie 500</a>

The show at New York’s CBGB‘s marked the end of a busy year for the band, who’d released their debut album Today in February. Billed alongside Sonic Youth, B.A.L.L. and Unsane, the CBGB’s show was a benefit for the celebrated East Village ‘zine shop, See Hear.

Much bootlegged, the recording – captured by the band’s producer Kramer and now restored from the analog source by Alan Douches at West West Side Music – is now officially available for the first time on LP, CD, cassette and digital.

Last year, Galaxie 500 released Uncollected Noise New York ’88-’90 on Silver Current.

Tracklisting for CBGB 12.13.88 is:

Tugboat

Oblivious

Parking Lot

Don’t Let Our Youth Go To Waste

Pictures

Flowers

It’s Getting Late

Temperature’s Rising