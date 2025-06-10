Galaxie 500 have announced details of a live album, CBGB 12.13.88, which is released by Silver Current Records on August 8. Pre-order a copy here.
Scroll down to hear “Tugboat” and “Parking Lot” from the album.
The show at New York’s CBGB‘s marked the end of a busy year for the band, who’d released their debut album Today in February. Billed alongside Sonic Youth, B.A.L.L. and Unsane, the CBGB’s show was a benefit for the celebrated East Village ‘zine shop, See Hear.
Much bootlegged, the recording – captured by the band’s producer Kramer and now restored from the analog source by Alan Douches at West West Side Music – is now officially available for the first time on LP, CD, cassette and digital.
Last year, Galaxie 500 released Uncollected Noise New York ’88-’90 on Silver Current.
Tracklisting for CBGB 12.13.88 is:
Tugboat
Oblivious
Parking Lot
Don’t Let Our Youth Go To Waste
Pictures
Flowers
It’s Getting Late
Temperature’s Rising