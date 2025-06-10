Sly Stone has died aged 82, from chronic pulmonary disease.

THE JULY 2025 ISSUE OF UNCUT IS AVAILABLE TO ORDER NOW: STARRING NICK DRAKE, A 15-TRACK NEW MUSIC CD, THE WHO, BLACK SABBATH, BRIAN ENO, MATT BERNINGER, PULP, BOB WEIR AND MORE

Advertisement

In a post on his official website his family wrote, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone. After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family. While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come.

“Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music. His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable. In a testament to his enduring creative spirit, Sly recently completed the screenplay for his life story, a project we are eager to share with the world in due course, which follows a memoir published in 2024.

“We extend our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time. We wish peace and harmony to all who were touched by Sly’s life and his iconic music.

Advertisement

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your unwavering support.”

Multiple tributes have since been paid by fellow musicians, including Questlove, who directed the documentary Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius). Writing on his Instagram account, The Roots drummer said:

“Sly was a giant — not just for his groundbreaking work with the Family Stone, but for the radical inclusivity and deep human truths he poured into every note,” he began. “His songs weren’t just about fighting injustice; they were about transforming the self to transform the world. He dared to be simple in the most complex ways — using childlike joy, wordless cries, and nursery rhyme cadences to express adult truths.

“All of you disciples will be geeked to receive you.”

Also on Instagram, Chaka Khan called Stone “a true innovator and pioneer of funk who reshaped music and culture”. “His work with Sly & the Family Stone broke barriers – bringing together races, genders, and genres with bold sound and unapologetic joy,” she added.

Other tributes came from The Waterboys‘ Mike Scott: “Travel on well SLY STONE 1943-2025, singer, songwriter, musical director, producer, frontman, funkster, pioneer, genius. Thankyou for all the inspiration, for breaking ground so others could follow and for being the sassiest, funkiest Being on planet earth.”