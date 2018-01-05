The 1st Uncut new music playlist of 2018

Featuring Lucy Dacus, Titus Andronicus, Joan As Policewoman, Fischerspooner and more...

Our first new music playlist to usher in the New Year. Quite gratified that this week has produced so many goodies, which bodes well for the coming 12 months.

Anyway, here we go.

1.

LUCY DACUS

“Night Shift”

(Matador)

2.

TITUS ANDRONICUS

“Number One (In New York)”

(Merge Records)

3.

FISCHERSPOONER

“Togetherness” Feat. Caroline Polachek

(Ultra Music)

4.

R. FINN

“Quiet House”

(Heritage Recording Co.)

5.

JONNY GREENWOOD

“House Of Woodcock”

(Nonesuch)

6.

KING GIZZARD AND THE WIZARD LIZARD

Gumboot Soup

(Flightless Records)

7.

XYLOURIS WHITE

“Daphne”

(Bella Union)



8.

SEUN KUTI & EGYPT 80

“Black Times” Feat. Carlos Santana

9.

MGMT

“Hand It Over”

(Columbia Records)

10.

CREEP SHOW

“Pink Squirrel”

(Bella Union)



11.

JOAN AS POLICEWOMAN

“Tell Me”

(Play It Again Sam)

12.

KENDRICK LAMAR

“All The Stars” Feat. Sza

(Top Dawg / Aftermath / Interscope)

13.

FIELD MUSIC

“Count It Up”

(Memphis Industries)

14.

AARON MARTIN & MACHINEFABRIEK

“Wings In The Grass”

(via Bandcamp)

