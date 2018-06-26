The Best Of 2018: Halftime Report

A personal Top 68 of the year's best albums so far...

Conscious that we’re about to hit the halfway mark through 2018, I tried to round up my favourite albums of the year so far; specifically releases from January until the end of June. They’re listed in alphabetical order, in case you’re interested. Reassuringly, there’s already a lot to look forward to in the second half of this year – including strong new album from Glenn Jones, Nathan Salsburg, One Eleven Heavy, Alexander Tucker and Thee Oh Sees among others.

1 Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino (Domino)

2 Courtney Barnett – Tell Me How You Really Feel (Marathon Artists)

3 Beach House – 7 (Bella Union)

4 Belly – Dove (self-released)

5 Kadhja Bonet – Childqueen (Fat Possum)

6 Breeders – All Nerve (4AD)

7 David Byrne – American Utopia (Nonesuch)

8 Dylan Carson – Conquistador (Cargo)

9 Chris Carter – Chemistry Lessons Volume 1 (Mute)

10 Neko Case – Hell-On (Anti-)

11 Jennifer Castle – Angels Of Death (Paradise of Bachelors)

12 Cavern Of Anti-Matter – Hormone Lemonade (Duophonic)

13 Graham Coxon – The End Of The F***ing World OST (Warner Music Group)

14 Ry Cooder – The Prodigal Son (Fantasy Records)

15 Lucy Dacus – Historian (Matador)

16 Juliana Daugherty – Light (Western Vinyl)

17 Dead Meadow – The Nothing They Need (Xemu Records)

18 Father John Misty – God’s Favorite Customer (Bella Union)

19 Eleanor Friedberger – Rebound (French Kiss)

20 Shinya Fukumori Trio – For 2 Akis (Deutsche Grammophon)

21 Gang Gang Dance – Kazuashita (4AD)

22 Gnod – Chapel Perilous (Rocket Recordings)

23 Jonny Greenwood – Phantom Thread OST (Nonesuch)

23 Gwenno – Le Kov (Heavenly Recordings)

25 Jon Hassell – Listening To Pictures (Pentimento Volume One) (Ndeya)

26 Haley Heynderickx – I Need To Start A Garden (Mama Bird Recording Co.)

27 Jon Hopkins – Singularity (Domino)

28 Steve Jansen – Corridor (self-released)

29 Andy Jenkins – Sweet Bunch (Spacebomb)

30 Kaada – Closing Statements (Mirakel Recordings)

31 Khruangbin – Con Todo El Mundo (Dead Oceans)

32 Mary Lattimore – Hundreds Of Days (Ghostly International)

33 Mélissa Laveaux – Radyo Siwèl (No Format!)

34 Sarah Louise – Deeper Woods (Thrill Jockey)

35 Luluc – Sculptor (Sub Pop)

36 Francis MacDonald – Hamilton Mausoleum Suite (TR7/Shoeshine Records)

37 Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks – Sparkle Hard (Domino)

38 Johnny Marr – Call The Comet (Warner Bros.)

39 Melody’s Echo Chamber – Bon Voyage (Domino)

40 Mien – Mien (Rocket Recordings)

41 Mind Over Mirrors – Bellowing Sun (Paradise of Bachelors)

42 Modern Studies – Welcome Strangers (Fire Records)

43 Aidan Moffat & RM Hubbard – Here Lies The Body (Rock Action Records)

44 Mouse On Mars – Dimensional People (Thrill Jockey)

45 Ought – Room Inside The World (Merge)

46 Josh T. Pearson – The Straight Hits (Mute)

47 Natalie Prass – The Future And The Past (Fire Records)

48 Mark Pritchard – The Four Worlds (Warp)

49 Gwenifer Raymond – You Were Never Much Of A Dancer (Tompkins Square)

50 Red River Dialect – Broken Stay Open Sky (Paradise of Bachelors)

51 Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Hope Downs (Sub Pop)

52 The Sea And Cake – Any Day (Thrill Jockey)

53 Ty Segall – Freedom’s Goblin (Drag City)

54 Snail Mail – Lush (Matador)

55 Sons Of Kemet – Your Queen Is A Reptile (Impulse! Records)

56 Stuart A. Staples – Arrhythmia (City Slang)

57 Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Sex & Food (Jagjaguwar)

58 U.S. Girls – In a Poem Unlimited (4AD)

59 Laura Veirs – The Lookout (Bella Union)

60 The Wave Pictures – Brushed With Happiness (Moshi Moshi)

61 Leon Vynehall – Nothing Is Still (Ninja Tune)

62 Ryley Walker – Deafman Glance (Dead Oceans)

63 Wand – Perfume (Drag City)

64 Kamasi Washington – Heaven And Earth (Young Turks)

65 Jess Williamson – Cosmic Wink (Mexican Summer)

66 Jonathan Wilson – Rare Birds (Bella Union)

67 Virginia Wing – Ecstatic Arrow (Fire Records)

68 Yo La Tengo – There’s A Riot Going On (Matador)

