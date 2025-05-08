Terry Reid will play his first Irish, Scottish and Welsh shows in more than six years this autumn, alongside new UK dates that include a return to London’s Jazz Café.

Reid was recently featured in the Becoming Led Zeppelin documentary, with Robert Plant and Jimmy Page discussing him being considered as the first singer in the band before turning them down as he just signed a solo deal. It was Reid who suggested to Page that he try and check out another young singer who had just supported him named Robert Plant…

Tickets are available here.

September 11 WOLVERHAMPTON The Robin

September 13 DUBLIN (IE) Arthur’s Blues & Jazz

September 14 DUBLIN (IE) Arthur’s Blues & Jazz

September 16 HASTINGS White Rock Theatre

September 17 PORTSMOUTH Guildhall

September 18 ST IVES Theatre

September 19 CARDIFF The Gate

September 21 HEBDEN BRIDGE Trades Club

September 22 SHEFFIELD Greystones

September 24 NEWCASTLE The Cluny

September 25 GLASGOW Cottiers

September 26 POCKLINGTON Arts Centre

September 28 MALVERN Cube

September 30 LONDON Half Moon, Putney

September 1 LONDON The Jazz Cafe

September 3 CAMBRIDGE Portland Arms