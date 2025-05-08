Terry Reid will play his first Irish, Scottish and Welsh shows in more than six years this autumn, alongside new UK dates that include a return to London's Jazz Café.
Reid was recently featured in the Becoming Led Zeppelin documentary, with Robert Plant and Jimmy Page discussing him being considered as the first singer in the band before turning them down as he just signed a solo deal. It was Reid who suggested to Page that he try and check out another young singer who had just supported him named Robert Plant…
September 11 WOLVERHAMPTON The Robin
September 13 DUBLIN (IE) Arthur’s Blues & Jazz
September 14 DUBLIN (IE) Arthur’s Blues & Jazz
September 16 HASTINGS White Rock Theatre
September 17 PORTSMOUTH Guildhall
September 18 ST IVES Theatre
September 19 CARDIFF The Gate
September 21 HEBDEN BRIDGE Trades Club
September 22 SHEFFIELD Greystones
September 24 NEWCASTLE The Cluny
September 25 GLASGOW Cottiers
September 26 POCKLINGTON Arts Centre
September 28 MALVERN Cube
September 30 LONDON Half Moon, Putney
September 1 LONDON The Jazz Cafe
September 3 CAMBRIDGE Portland Arms