A quick one today, to tie in with Bandcamp Friday. A smattering of familiar names – Lee Ranaldo, William Tyler, Garcia Peoples – but hopefully some new discoveries for you, too. I saw Margo Cilker play at the Voodoo Rooms in Edinburgh earlier this week, who covered “Invisible Stars” by Slow-Motion Cowboys, who I’m ashamed to say I’d not heard before, but are the project of a songwriter called Pete Fields, who dubs himself ‘the Buzzard Prince of San Francisco in Exile’. Anyway, I can’t now stop playing the track’s parent album, Wolf Of St Elmo. I’ve also included an older track by Mally Smith – another new discovery – who opened for Cilker.

Plus some jams, ambient gubbins etc.

JOE HARVEY-WHYTE & BOBBY LEE

“Smoke Signals”

<a href="https://curation-records.bandcamp.com/album/last-ride">Last Ride by Joe Harvey-Whyte & Bobby Lee</a>

SLOW-MOTION COWBOYS

“Invisible Stars”

<a href="https://slowmotioncowboys.bandcamp.com/album/wolf-of-st-elmo">Wolf of St. Elmo by Slow Motion Cowboys</a>

JERRY DAVID DeCICCA

“Long Distance Runner”

<a href="https://jerrydaviddecicca.bandcamp.com/album/cardiac-country">Cardiac Country by Jerry David DeCicca</a>

JEFFREY ALEXANDER + HEAVY LIDDERS

“Synchronous Orbit”

<a href="https://cful.bandcamp.com/album/jeffrey-alexander-heavy-lidders-synchronous-orbit">Jeffrey Alexander + Heavy Lidders – Synchronous Orbit by Cardinal Fuzz Shop</a>

PYE CORNER AUDIO

“Galaxies”

<a href="https://pyecorneraudio.bandcamp.com/track/galaxies">Galaxies by Pye Corner Audio</a>

ELORI SAXL

“It Will Be Gone”

<a href="https://elorisaxl.bandcamp.com/album/texada-original-score">Texada (Original Score) by Elori Saxl</a>

GOLDEN BROWN

“Beelzebufo”

<a href="https://eiderdownrecords.bandcamp.com/album/whisker-fatigue">Whisker Fatigue by Golden Brown</a>

GOLDMUND

“Darnley”

<a href="https://goldmund.bandcamp.com/album/layers-of-afternoon">Layers of Afternoon by Goldmund</a>

MALLY SMITH

“Dive In”

<a href="https://mallysmith.bandcamp.com/album/dive-in">Dive In by Mally Smith</a>

GARCIA PEOPLES

“Journey Through The Valley Of O”

<a href="https://ravensingstheblues.bandcamp.com/album/hello-sunshine-a-tribute-to-relatively-clean-rivers">Hello Sunshine: A Tribute To Relatively Clean Rivers by Garcia Peoples</a>

WILLIAM TYLER

“Howling At The Second Moon”

<a href="https://williamtyler.bandcamp.com/album/time-indefinite">Time Indefinite by William Tyler</a>

LEE RANALDO

“Take Me Up”

<a href="https://familyvineyard.bandcamp.com/album/the-suzanne-langille-songbook">The Suzanne Langille Songbook by Various artists</a>

MARC RIBOT

“When The World’s On Fire”

<a href="https://marcribot.bandcamp.com/album/map-of-a-blue-city">Map of a Blue City by Marc Ribot</a>

ganavya

“Sinathavar Mudikkum”

<a href="https://ganavya.bandcamp.com/album/nilam-2">Nilam by ganavya</a>