A quick one today, to tie in with Bandcamp Friday. A smattering of familiar names - Lee Ranaldo, William Tyler, Garcia Peoples - but hopefully some new discoveries for you, too. I saw Margo Cilker play at the Voodoo Rooms in Edinburgh earlier this week, who covered "Invisible Stars" by Slow-Motion Cowboys, who I'm ashamed to say I'd not heard before, but are the project of a songwriter called Pete Fields, who dubs himself 'the Buzzard Prince of San Francisco in Exile'. Anyway, I can't now stop playing the track's parent album, Wolf Of St Elmo. I've also included an older track by Mally Smith - another new discovery - who opened for Cilker.
A quick one today, to tie in with Bandcamp Friday. A smattering of familiar names – Lee Ranaldo, William Tyler, Garcia Peoples – but hopefully some new discoveries for you, too. I saw Margo Cilker play at the Voodoo Rooms in Edinburgh earlier this week, who covered “Invisible Stars” by Slow-Motion Cowboys, who I’m ashamed to say I’d not heard before, but are the project of a songwriter called Pete Fields, who dubs himself ‘the Buzzard Prince of San Francisco in Exile’. Anyway, I can’t now stop playing the track’s parent album, Wolf Of St Elmo. I’ve also included an older track by Mally Smith – another new discovery – who opened for Cilker.
Plus some jams, ambient gubbins etc.
THE JUNE 2025 ISSUE OF UNCUT IS AVAILABLE TO ORDER NOW: STARRING R.E.M., A DOORS RARITIES CD, BON IVER, PRINCE, SHACK, AMY WINEHOUSE, DIRE STRAITS, STEREOLAB AND MORE
JOE HARVEY-WHYTE & BOBBY LEE
“Smoke Signals”
SLOW-MOTION COWBOYS
“Invisible Stars”
JERRY DAVID DeCICCA
“Long Distance Runner”
JEFFREY ALEXANDER + HEAVY LIDDERS
“Synchronous Orbit”
PYE CORNER AUDIO
“Galaxies”
ELORI SAXL
“It Will Be Gone”
GOLDEN BROWN
“Beelzebufo”
GOLDMUND
“Darnley”
MALLY SMITH
“Dive In”
GARCIA PEOPLES
“Journey Through The Valley Of O”
WILLIAM TYLER
“Howling At The Second Moon”
LEE RANALDO
“Take Me Up”
MARC RIBOT
“When The World’s On Fire”
ganavya
“Sinathavar Mudikkum”