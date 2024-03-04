Take a look inside the new Uncut

As you’ll have gathered by now, there’s a new issue of Uncut currently in shops, featuring a cavalcade of excellent new interviews and features as well as our definitive reviews section and a free, 15-track CD.

PINK FLOYD

With his SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS band, NICK MASON is on a mission to save the potent, foundational music of PINK FLOYD. In doing so, he aims to reassert the Floyd’s historic creative path from three-minute pop fantasias and cosmic-progressive freakouts to the transitional epiphanies that led to The Dark Side Of The Moon. As he prepares to lead the Saucers back out on tour, Mason and his co-conspirators – aka “the jolly Floyd” – dig deep into the band’s years of questing. “In Pink Floyd, we didn’t have a clue what we were doing half the time,” Mason tells us. “What we did have was an abundance of ideas.”

THE BEACH BOYS

From three brothers wrestling on their front lawn to the miraculous creation of numerous pop masterpieces, a new photobook chronicles THE BEACH BOYS’ Californian dream, in their own words and pictures. There are disappointments and dark moments, but a sense of innocent joy prevails. As Brian Wilson recalls, “We were one of the biggest things going.”

ADRIANNE LENKER

Away from her day job with Big Thief, ADRIANNE LENKER has developed a parallel career as a solo artist, whose intricate and vulnerable folk songs mine deep, emotional truths. In New York, she talks to Uncut about creation, catharsis and connection. “In a way, it’s like one song that I’ve been writing since I was 10 years old…”

WAYNE KRAMER

The Motor City is in mourning. Brothers and sisters, the time has come for Uncut’s Jaan Uhelszki to pay a very personal tribute to the inspirational leader of the MC5

THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN

Since reuniting in 2007, THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN have proved that even the most tempestuous sibling relationships can enjoy successful second acts. As they prepare to mark their 40th anniversary with a new album and an autobiography, JIM and WILLIAM REID explain how the shared ideals they developed in their East Kilbride bedroom still apply in 2024. “Your fantasy of being in a band is in every way better than the reality…”

TOWNES VAN ZANDT

A dive bar in a rundown Texas neighbourhood, The Old Quarter was a regular haunt for TOWNES VAN ZANDT. In 1973, it also became the setting for a live recording that vividly captured the renegade singer-songwriter’s wild charisma and quicksilver poetry. As we mark what would have been Townes’ 80th birthday, friends, admirers and sundry ne’er-do-wells tell the story of this historic recording – and its critical place in Townes’ lore. “I’d seen him fucked up, I’d seen him really good,” says Steve Earle. “For some reason, he took those nights very seriously.”

SHABAKA HUTCHINGS

The UK jazz magus has retired his celebrated bands Sons Of Kemet and The Comet Is Coming – and even put aside his trusty saxophone – in order to seek out fresh creative inspiration. His quest takes him from a bamboo forest in Japan via the birthplace of A Love Supreme to a kids’ swimming pool in Croydon, where SHABAKA HUTCHINGS explains to Sam Richards, “It’s gonna be good, so just enjoy the ride…”

AN AUDIENCE WITH… JAH WOBBLE

The former PiL bass invader talks Can, Sid, Sinéad and “going deep into the heart of space”