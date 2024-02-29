Stevie Nicks to headline BST Hyde Park

Stevie Nicks has been announced as a headliner at this year’s American Express presents BST Hyde Park events in London.

The rest of the bill is still to be confirmed.

Nick last performed in the UK at another BST Hyde Park, supporting Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in 2017.

Pre sale will go live at 10am on Monday, March 4 and will run until 9am on Wednesday, March 6. Sign up can be found here.

Elsewhere at this year’s BST Hyde Park, you’ll find Kings of Leon (June 30), Andrea Bocelli (July 5), Robbie Williams (July 6), Shania Twain (July 7), Kylie Minogue (July 13) and Stray Kids (July 14).