Subscribe
Reviews Album

Esther Rose – How Many Times

New Orleans-based singer-songwriter offers rich, reconciliatory third

8
By Rob Hughes
Credit: Galin Foley

Trending Now

FeaturesMichael Bonner - 0

My Bloody Valentine: “We were like the Partridge Family on acid”

With the news that My Bloody Valentine have released their catalogue across streaming services for the first time, it...
Read more
FeaturesDamien Love - 0

Alan Horne on the resurrection of Postcard Records

"There’s no conceivable excuse to be whoring yourself off to any crooked corporate malarkey"
Read more
NewsTom Pinnock - 0

Inside our new free CD, Sounds Of The New West Presents… Ambient Americana

A cosmic pastoral treat with the new issue of Uncut
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Neil Young

Updated with a deep dive into Archives II and more
Read more

Esther Rose has been quietly building a reputation these past few years. Her assured 2017 debut, the self-released This Time Last Night, found its way to Jack White, who was so taken with her voice that he invited her to sing on his latest solo effort, Boarding House Reach. Since then the Detroit-born songwriter (and Crescent City resident for the past decade) has found herself supporting Nick Lowe, Hurray For The Riff Raff and The Deslondes.

Released by the ever-discerning Full Time Hobby, How Many Times should go some way to spreading the word further. It’s a record that documents a particularly painful break-up, with Rose diarising the experience at the point where she’s caught between moving on and letting go. The lyrical tone of opening track “How Many Times” – “Thought I’d hit the bottom/But I’m falling fast/Tell me why is it so hard/To make a good thing last” – is at odds with the airy, almost carefree swoop of her voice. This very much sets the template for the rest of the album, as Rose channels longing and romantic despair via expansive songs that owe much to the feel of classic country from the ’60s and ’70s. “Keeps Me Running” is given light by Lyle Werner’s sunny fiddle; “My Bad Mood” is swept along by the two-step rhythm of an old-school dancehall; a deep, twangy guitar and slapping beat chase away the anguish of “Good Time”, a song that aligns Rose to modern luminaries like Caitlin Rose or Margo Price.

With Rose on acoustic guitar, she’s ably assisted throughout by a terrific band that includes lap-steel player Matt Bell, upright bassist Dan Cutler (best known for Hurray For The Riff Raff) and The Deslondes’ drummer, Cameron Snyder. The ensemble is at its best on the high-spirited “Mountaintop”. Meanwhile, Rose herself seems finally to achieve a sense of acceptance on the reflective “Songs Remain”. “Letting go doesn’t mean to lose”, she concludes. “To know you is to be forever changed”.

Advertisement

Latest Issue

The Velvet Underground, The Black Crowes, Bunny Wailer, Richard Thompson, Nick Cave, Rhiannon Giddens, Laurie Anderson, Blake Mills, Postcard Records, Mogwai and The Selecter
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
Waging heavy peace! Introducing the definitive, fully updated 148-page guide to Neil Young. From Buffalo Springfield to Colorado: every album, by every band, reviewed....
Publications

Neil Young – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Velvet Underground, The Black Crowes, Bunny Wailer, Richard Thompson, Nick Cave, Rhiannon Giddens, Laurie Anderson, Blake Mills, Postcard Records, Mogwai and The Selecter
Magazines

Uncut – May 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Check the record! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the visionary genius of The Fall. Every album reviewed! Guest appearances rated! Featuring encounters with...
Publications

The Fall – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Magazines

Uncut – April 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Continuing his 75th birthday celebrations, we present the deluxe expanded Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley. Following the artist from his early collaborations with...
Publications

Bob Marley – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
Waging heavy peace! Introducing the definitive, fully updated 148-page guide to Neil Young. From Buffalo Springfield to Colorado: every album, by every band, reviewed....
Publications

Neil Young – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Velvet Underground, The Black Crowes, Bunny Wailer, Richard Thompson, Nick Cave, Rhiannon Giddens, Laurie Anderson, Blake Mills, Postcard Records, Mogwai and The Selecter
Magazines

Uncut – May 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Check the record! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the visionary genius of The Fall. Every album reviewed! Guest appearances rated! Featuring encounters with...
Publications

The Fall – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Magazines

Uncut – April 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Continuing his 75th birthday celebrations, we present the deluxe expanded Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley. Following the artist from his early collaborations with...
Publications

Bob Marley – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
The last part of our Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie trilogy is here now. Beginning with Bowie’s rediscovery of his past in 1990, and...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 3 (1990-2016)

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More