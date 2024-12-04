CLICK HERE TO GET THE NEW ISSUE OF UNCUT DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR

Every print copy of this issue comes with a free 12-track CD featuring brand new music from Mogwai, Rose City Band, Songhoy Blues, The Innocence Mission, Euros Childs, Eddie Chacon and more. Meanwhile, inside the magazine…

KATE BUSH: In this revelatory lost interview from 2011, Kate Bush holds forth on fame, the internet, pop music, fantastical creatures and the time she nearly burned her house down…

BOB DYLAN: With James Mangold’s early-years biopic A Complete Unknown soon to open in cinemas, we discover how Dylan is still actively rewriting his own history

THE WEATHER STATION: Tamara Lindeman talks exclusively to Uncut about the disassociation and despair that fuelled her ultimately revitalising new album, Humanhood

THE DAMNED: Punk miscreants Captain Sensible and Rat Scabies look back at their most diabolical misadventures with a fondness that’s led to their recent, triumphant reconciliation

QUINCY JONES: We explore the super-producer’s incredible legacy, spanning everything from big band jazz to era-defining pop

2025 PREVIEW: Looking forward to next year’s essential releases from the likes of Lana Del Rey, Brian Wilson, Pulp, Big Thief, LCD Soundsystem, The Waterboys, Patterson Hood and many more

THE GO-BETWEENS: Robert Forster et al dissect their much-loved catalogue of urbane Australian indie-pop

REVIEWED: New albums by Julian Cope, Sun Ra Arkestra, James Blackshaw, Lilly Hiatt and The Last Poets; archive releases by Dennis Bovell, Terry Riley, Television, Tom Waits, Mercury Rev and Laura Nyro; Big Star and The Saints live; part one of Cher’s memoirs

PLUS: An Audience With Mogwai, The Making Of Headhunters’ “God Make Me Funky”, My Life In Music with Frank Black, Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold makes his live solo debut, and Norman Blake and Bernard Butler unveil their new supergroup

