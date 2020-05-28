Yusuf / Cat Stevens has re-recorded Tea For The Tillerman

Yusuf / Cat Stevens has announced that a “reimagined and rerecorded” version of his classic 1970 album Tea For The Tillerman will be released by UMC on September 18.

Guitarist Alun Davies and producer Paul Samwell-Smith have reprised their roles from the original album, joined this time by Bruce Lynch on bass, guitarist Eric Appapoulay, multi-instrumentalist Kwame Yeboah, Jim Cregan on guitar and Peter Vettese on keyboards.

Listen to the rerecorded version of “Where Do The Children Play?” below:

“Though my songwriting adventures were never limited to Tillerman, the songs on that album certainly defined me and pointed the way for my mysterious life’s journey,” says Stevens. “Since those originative sessions in Morgan Studios, Willesden, in 1970, Tillerman has grown and developed its own gravitas and influence on music history and as the soundtrack to so many people’s lives. Like it was destiny waiting to happen, T4TT² feels like the timing of its message has arrived again.”

Pre-order Tea For The Tillerman 2 here.