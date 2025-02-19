We have a pair of tickets to give away to see Sturgill Simpson as his current tour hits the UK and Europe.

The tour – in support of last year’s excellent album Passage du Desir, recorded as Johnny Blue Eyes – kicks off at the Limelight in Belfast on February 28 then heads to Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, London and Bristol, before heading into mainland Europe. You can find the full tour dates at the end of this story.

We have ONE pair of tickets to give away for Simpson’s show at London’s Eventim Apollo on Saturday, March 1.

To enter, click the link and answer the question below. The first correct entry picked at random will win the tickets. Closing date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 10am GMT.

Which Nirvana song did Simpson cover on his 2016 album, A Sailor’s Guide To Earth?

Simpson’s full UK and EU tour dates are:

February 23 – Limelight, BELFAST

February 24 – Vicar Street, DUBLIN

February 26 – Barrowland Ballroom, GLASGOW

February 27 – Albert Hall, MANCHESTER

March 1 – Eventim Apollo, LONDON

March 2 – Beacon, BRISTOL

March 4 – Paradiso, AMSTERDAM

March 5 – Markthalle, HAMBURG

March 7 – KB Hallen, COPENHAGEN

March 8 – Annexet, STOCKHOLM

March 10 – Sentrum Scene, OSLO

March 14 – House of Culture, HELSINKI

March 15 – Alexela Concert Hall, TALLINN

March 18 – Metropol, BERLIN

March 19 – Muffathalle, MUNICH

March 21 – La Madeleine, BRUSSELS

March 22 – Le Trianon, PARIS