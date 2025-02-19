We have a pair of tickets to give away to see Sturgill Simpson as his current tour hits the UK and Europe.
The tour – in support of last year’s excellent album Passage du Desir, recorded as Johnny Blue Eyes – kicks off at the Limelight in Belfast on February 28 then heads to Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, London and Bristol, before heading into mainland Europe. You can find the full tour dates at the end of this story.
We have ONE pair of tickets to give away for Simpson’s show at London’s Eventim Apollo on Saturday, March 1.
To enter, click the link and answer the question below. The first correct entry picked at random will win the tickets. Closing date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 10am GMT.
Which Nirvana song did Simpson cover on his 2016 album, A Sailor’s Guide To Earth?
Simpson’s full UK and EU tour dates are:
February 23 – Limelight, BELFAST
February 24 – Vicar Street, DUBLIN
February 26 – Barrowland Ballroom, GLASGOW
February 27 – Albert Hall, MANCHESTER
March 1 – Eventim Apollo, LONDON
March 2 – Beacon, BRISTOL
March 4 – Paradiso, AMSTERDAM
March 5 – Markthalle, HAMBURG
March 7 – KB Hallen, COPENHAGEN
March 8 – Annexet, STOCKHOLM
March 10 – Sentrum Scene, OSLO
March 14 – House of Culture, HELSINKI
March 15 – Alexela Concert Hall, TALLINN
March 18 – Metropol, BERLIN
March 19 – Muffathalle, MUNICH
March 21 – La Madeleine, BRUSSELS
March 22 – Le Trianon, PARIS