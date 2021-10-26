Win tickets to an exclusive 25th anniversary screening of Wim Wenders’ Buena Vista Social Club documentary

To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Buena Vista Social Club, this Friday – October 29 – there will be a special screening of Wim Wenders’ classic documentary at the Curzon Cinema, Soho, London.

The documentary will be paired with a Q&A with the album’s executive producer Nick Gold, hosted by BBC World Service’s Rita Ray. The event begins at 6:30pm.

We are delighted to be able to offer a pair of tickets to the event for our readers, which screens as part of this year’s Doc’n Roll Film Festival.

Advertisement

To be in with a chance of winning the tickets, all you have do is answer the following question:

Which of these is not a Wim Wenders film:

a) Paris, Texas, b) Paris Trout or c) Wings Of Desire?

Email your answer – along with your name and address – to competitions@uncut.co.uk by Thursday, October 28. A winner will be chosen by the Uncut team from the correct entries. The editor’s decision is final.

Good luck!