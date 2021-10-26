Subscribe
Win tickets to an exclusive 25th anniversary screening of Wim Wenders’ Buena Vista Social Club documentary

Watch Cuba’s rich and colourful past come vividly to life

By Michael Bonner

To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Buena Vista Social Club, this Friday – October 29 – there will be a special screening of Wim Wenders’ classic documentary at the Curzon Cinema, Soho, London.

The documentary will be paired with a Q&A with the album’s executive producer Nick Gold, hosted by BBC World Service’s Rita Ray. The event begins at 6:30pm.

We are delighted to be able to offer a pair of tickets to the event for our readers, which screens as part of this year’s Doc’n Roll Film Festival.

To be in with a chance of winning the tickets, all you have do is answer the following question:

Which of these is not a Wim Wenders film:

a) Paris, Texas, b) Paris Trout or c) Wings Of Desire?

Email your answer – along with your name and address – to competitions@uncut.co.uk by Thursday, October 28. A winner will be chosen by the Uncut team from the correct entries. The editor’s decision is final.

Good luck!

