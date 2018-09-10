Will Oldham to revisit back catalogue on new album

Songs Of Love And Horror comprises solo reworkings of Palace and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy songs

Will Oldham has announced the release of a new album under his own name, coming via Domino on October 19.

Songs Of Love And Horror comprises stripped-down solo reworkings of songs previously issued under his Palace Brothers, Palace Music and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy monikers.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home – with no delivery charge!

The release of the album will accompanied by a book of the same name, published by WW Norton, compiling Oldham’s song lyrics from the last 25 years.

You can pre-order Songs Of Love And Horror (the album) here. Check out the album tracklisting below:

I See a Darkness

Ohio River Boat Song

So Far and Here We Are

The Way

Wai

The Glory Goes

Only Someone Running

Big Friday

Most People

Strange Affair

New Partner

Party With Marty (Abstract Blues)

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The October 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Jimi Hendrix on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on Spiritualized, Aretha Franklin, Richard Thompson, Soft Cell, Pink Floyd, Candi Staton, Garcia Peoples, Beach Boys, Mudhoney, Big Red Machine and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Beak>, Low, Christine And The Queens, Marissa Nadler and Eric Bachman.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.